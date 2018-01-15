WWE Legend Mick Foley’s Tips For The 2018 ‘Royal Rumble’ Will Surprise You

WWE legend Mick Foley has been talking about who he expects to win the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV event. You have to go back some time to find a Royal Rumble winner who was a real surprise. Over the last decade, only Sheamus has been a totally unexpected winner of the Battle Royal. Randy Orton and John Cena have bagged a couple of Royal Rumble wins each, whilst legends like The Undertaker and Alberto Del Rio have also grabbed a win in the main event. That’s why Foley’s backing of two underdogs will surprise you.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Foley is tipping Sheamus to spring another surprise by winning the men’s event at this year’s Royal Rumble. Foley admits that he is a big fan of Sheamus and Cesaro’s tag-team partnership and believes that The Bar will work together supporting each other throughout the contest. Foley suggests that Cesaro will sacrifice himself late in the contest to ensure that Sheamus goes on to win the event.

The Christmas edition of Monday Night Raw saw Sheamus and Cesaro lose their Raw Tag-Team Championship to Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan, but that doesn’t mean that Sheamus’ push is over. If Sheamus wins the Royal Rumble, it would obviously give him a single world title shot, and that might just be the beginning of a renewed push for the 39-year-old Irish star.

Of course, as reported by the WWE website, Sheamus and Cesaro already have a Royal Rumble engagement. They will be seeking their revenge over Jordan and Rollins. Of course, having a match earlier in the evening is not a bar to entering the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns did exactly that last year, entering the Battle Royal at number 30 after losing his Universal Championship to Kevin Owens earlier in the evening. Bleacher Report even suggests that Seth Rollins, one of Sheamus’ opponents, is a “dark horse” to win the main event.

Mick Foley Picks Becky Lynch To Win The Inaugural Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’

Foley has picked Becky Lynch to win the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble. Foley argues that Lynch is “riding a wave of momentum,” and that, he argues, puts her in a prime position to make history by winning the first women’s Royal Rumble. However, Sportskeeda points out that Asuka also has momentum behind her and would be a worthy winner.

Both women will face plenty of competition from the likes of Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax, so the outcome is far from a foregone conclusion, especially as women’s champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are still to announce their Royal Rumble intentions.

It all adds up to what could prove to be the most entertaining Royal Rumble for years.