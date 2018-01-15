Jill Zarin’s Husband Bobby Dies At 71 Following Devastating Cancer Battle

Jill Zarin announced the tragic death of her husband, Bobby Zarin, over the weekend.

According to a January 13 report from Radar Online, the former Real Housewives of New York City star told her fans and followers on her official family website that Bobby had died on Saturday, January 13, following a years-long battle with thyroid cancer. At the time, he was just 71-years-old.

“‘With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” Jill Zarin wrote on her official website.

Jill Zarin went on to say that there are no words to explain how completely heartbroken she and her family are at this moment before thanking all of her friends, fans, and supporters for their ongoing love as she continues to face this heart-wrenching time in her life.

As Radar Online confirmed, Bobby Zarin was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009 and later had his thyroid removed. Bobby also underwent radioactive iodine treatment in hopes of beating the illness. Unfortunately, Bobby’s cancer reportedly returned at some point last summer and he began receiving more treatment after also undergoing the removal of a brain tumor.

Prior to Jill Zarin’s husband’s passing, the former reality star was allegedly holding a bedside vigil for Bobby.

Days before Bobby’s death, Jill Zarin shared a number of tributes to her husband on their 18th anniversary, January 4. In one of the tributes, which included a photo of the former Real Housewives of New York City star smiling big at her husband as she placed her hand on his cheek, she labeled Bobby as the love of her life. She also said Bobby was “perfect” and always right.

Jill Zarin also shared several additional photos of herself and Bobby and said the two of them had a lifetime of memories with one another.

Following Bobby’s passing, Jill Zarin took to Instagram and vowed to her fans and followers that she will be continuing to raise money and awareness for the International Thyroid Oncology Group in hopes that others won’t have to go through what Bobby went through in recent years.

Bobby Zarin leaves behind three children, Jonathan, David and Jennifer Zarin, and one stepdaughter, Jill Zarin’s daughter Ally Shapiro.