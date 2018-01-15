Miranda Lambert, Anderson East Reveal Secret To Their Romance

After going through a heartbreaking divorce with Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert seems to have found real happiness from her boyfriend Anderson East. The 34-year-old songstress and the 30-year-old musician have been dating for more than two years, but there is no sign of trouble in their relationship despite the breakup rumors coming out.

During a recent interview with In Style, Anderson revealed the secret to his romance with Miranda. The lovebirds rarely post photos of them together on Instagram. But when they do, fans gush over their adorable pictures. East claimed that his secret to having a successful relationship with Lambert is having true admiration and a large level of understanding.

“It’s always difficult to be a traveling musician and still keep things together. Understanding is a huge factor,” he said.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East took a short break during the holidays, but they are currently preparing for their tours this year. The country superstar will kick off her “Livin’ Like Hippies Tour” in Greenville on January 18 while the blues singer starts his “Encore World Tour” on January 19 in Nashville.

Once their tours begin, Miranda and Anderson will be spending less time together. Maybe that’s why they are making the most of the time they have left. Blake’s ex-wife recently posted a cute PDA photo with her boyfriend on Instagram. She gave her man a kiss on the cheek and called him a “hottie.”

Aside from admiration and understanding, Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are very supportive of each other. The dashing singer told the Huffington Post that he trusted his girlfriend’s honest opinion on his new album Encore. She may not have sung in his record, but the dashing singer can’t help but gush over his lady love.

“She just makes me look bad,” he said. “She’s unbelievably more talented than I will ever be. She’s more better-looking as well … She’s the best … She was sweet enough to have me sing on her new record.”

Miranda also shared the secret to having a successful relationship, and that is having the same passions in life. During an interview with CMT After Midnight, Lambert revealed that she needs a partner who shares her interests – which are dogs and music. The award-winning singer admitted that she had fun seeing her Bama boy fall in love with rescue dogs more because they are important in her life. It looks like Miranda Lambert and Anderson East is a match made in heaven.