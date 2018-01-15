‘Don’t Drink Coffee On Airplanes’ — Cringe-Worthy Warning Made By Airline Flight Attendant Goes Viral

A warning suggesting that you “don’t drink the coffee” on board any airline flight is coming from an airline attendant who works for one of the major airlines. When you hear the explanation behind this coffee warning you may find it a bit disturbing especially if you are a frequent flyer who loves their coffee. You can drink the bottled water, but don’t drink the coffee or tea which is not made with bottled water on board an airplane, warns this airline attendant.

The ice is fine, as that is trucked in and not made on board your flight, reports Fox & Friends on their Monday morning show. According to Fox News, this “do not drink the coffee” warning comes from an unidentified airline attendant who works for “a major American Airline.” The water used for making the coffee may be “dangerously unhealthy,” states this attendant in a recent interview.

The original warning comes out of an interview with Vice, in which they offer Ten Questions You Always Wanted To Ask A Flight Attendant. Besides this website offering up tips on “how to score a seat upgrade” to “how to join the mile-high club,” it offers a warning about the coffee and suggests you should avoid this beverage on board an airline, any airline. What started out as a top ten questions-type article has now gone viral in the headlines, on social media sites, and on television news.

So what is wrong with the coffee?

According to this airline attendant, while the coffee might taste just fine, it is the origin of the water used to make this coffee that should have you worried. The water the airline attendants use to make the coffee and tea is the “same potable water that goes through the bathroom system,” claims this attendant.

According to Fox News, this isn’t a new reveal. Claims from airline attendants who work at other airline companies have surfaced making the same accusations through the years. The attendant told Vice:

“We recently had a test for E. coli in our water and it didn’t pass, and then maintenance came on and hit a couple buttons and it passed. So, avoid any hot water or tea. Bottled and ice is fine, of course.”

When it comes to airline bathrooms, this flight attendant said: They are “the most disgusting places on the planet.” The attendant said that people don’t act this way at home but for some reason when they get on board a plane their mindset changes to — “Cool, I’ll just pee all over the floor and dump my peanuts right on the ground.”

While the airline attendant and the airline in question remained nameless, apparently these claims were eyed by the group Airlines for America and it prompted them to release a statement. A spokesperson for the Airlines for America group said that the water used onboard airplanes is safe. This spokesperson responded to the report in the Daily News covering this coffee story.