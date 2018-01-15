President Trump’s View Of The Media Is ‘Stalinist’ According To Jeff Flake

Republican Senator Jeff Flake will use a speech on the floor of the Senate this week to launch another attack on President Donald Trump. Of course, Flake and Trump are old adversaries. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Trump has attacked Flake on social media, and Flake has been one of Trump’s most fierce critics. Senator Flake is not seeking re-election this fall, and as reported by the New York Daily News, he accused President Trump of being “an enemy of democracy,” in a speech in the Senate last October.

Flake’s comments in October were in response to President Trump’s treatment of the press. A quick glance at Trump’s Twitter feed will reveal that the president brands any negative reporting on himself as “fake news.” It is this theme that Senator Flake will return to when he speaks to the Senate on Wednesday.

As reported by the Huffington Post, Flake will draw comparisons between President Trump and Russian dictator Joseph Stalin. It was Stalin who popularized the phrase “enemies of the people.” Stalin used the phrase to justify sending his critics and political opponents to Russian labor camps. Over 800,000 people died in Stalin’s labor camps, and the dictator is believed to have been responsible for the deaths of as many as 25 million people during his reign of terror.

As reported by NBC News, Senator Flake will refer to a Twitter comment made by President Trump’s last year. Trump described a number of major media outlets as the “enemy of the people” repeating the phrase popularized by Stalin. Apparently, Flake will refer directly to Trump when he says “when a figure in power reflexively calls any press that doesn’t suit him ‘fake news,’ it is that person who should be the figure of suspicion, not the press.”

Evan Vucci / AP Images

Perhaps ironically, Senator Flakes speech will come on the day that President Trump will present his “fake news” awards. Flake will say that Trump has damaged our democracy by using words infamously spoken by Josef Stalin to describe his enemies.”

“It bears noting that so fraught with malice was the phrase ‘enemy of the people,’ that even Nikita Khrushchev forbad its use, telling the Soviet Communist Party that the phrase had been introduced by Stalin to for the purpose of ‘annihilating such individuals’ who disagreed with the supreme leader.”

It is remarkable to think that a Republican member of the Senate will compare a president of his own party to Joseph Stalin. We can be sure that President Trump will have plenty to say on the matter when the time comes.