Prince Harry And Meghan Markle TV Movie To Debut On Lifetime

Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle will be the subject of an upcoming Lifetime TV movie. Ahead of the buzzworthy couple’s upcoming royal wedding, Lifetime programming head Liz Gateley told reporters a movie that chronicles Harry and Meghan’s courtship is in the works. The TV movie will be titled Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, according to Deadline.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November, and since then they’ve made headlines for their every move. Two months later, Lifetime has wasted no time in capitalizing on royal wedding fever. The Harry & Meghan movie will backtrack things a bit as it examines the history of the couple after being set up by friends in July 2016, their difficulties in keeping the relationship a secret, and the scrutiny they’ve received over Meghan Markle’s life as a 36-year-old TV actress and divorcee. The story of the American TV actress who ends up marrying a European prince is as close to a Cinderella story as royal watchers have gotten in recent years.

Casting is currently underway for Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story. Menhaj Huda (The Royals) will direct the movie while Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss (Flowers In the Attic) will serve as executive producers.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Lifetime has not yet set a premiere date set for Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, but it would be no surprise to see it debut just ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19.

Of course, the future duchess has a TV movie past of her own, as a star, not the subject. Meghan Markle’s acting resumé includes two Hallmark movies, When Sparks Fly and Dater’s Handbook, released in 2014 and 2016, respectively. In an interview posted on Hallmark’s website, Meghan Markle described the Hallmark Channel as an amazing network to work for, calling the network’s programming “heartwarming,” “affirming,” and “validating.”

“After a long day that’s what I want to watch,” Markle said.

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

There’s no word if she feels the same about Lifetime, but Meghan Markle will have a definite opinion of Hallmark’s rival network once Harry & Meghan airs later this year.

Royal family fans may recall the 2011 Lifetime movie William & Kate: The Movie, which detailed the romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton and aired just 11 days before their own royal wedding. In that film, Prince William was played by New Zealand actor Nico Evers-Swindell and Kate Middleton was played by Camilla Luddington. Critics panned the U.S.-made TV movie about the royal couple, but fans loved it.