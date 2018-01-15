‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Open Beta To Be Extended If Server Issues Are Not Resolved

Gamers who had pre-ordered Bandai Namco Entertainment’s upcoming 2.5D fighting video game Dragon Ball FighterZ were a bit disappointed with the launch of the game’s open beta over the weekend. The open beta, which began on Saturday for pre-order customers, was riddled with server problems that continued to plague the game up to this day. The open beta was originally scheduled to end tomorrow, Tuesday at 2:59 a.m. ET, but Bandai has now informed fans through social media that it may be extending the test to compensate for the various issues.

Bandai Namco U.S. was quick to acknowledge the issue on Twitter and asked fans for their patience as it tries to address all of the reported issues. The company also explained that if they are not able to resolve all of the problems within a reasonable timeframe, they may be forced to extend the Dragon Ball FighterZ beta. Bandai also assured fans that the beta will continue to be open for those who are interested to try out the game and that most players should still be able to log in without any problems. The company also asked all of the beta testers to report any new issues that they may encounter to the proper channels so that it can be addressed in a timely manner.

FighterZ, the DRAGON BALL FighterZ Open Beta is experiencing network issues that cannot be addressed quickly. We'll keep the Open Beta online but you might experience problems during gameplay. We may extend the Open Beta, more info here: https://t.co/5WMdnjzVQ5 #DBFighterzBETA pic.twitter.com/4c7EJCqhFE — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 14, 2018

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently one of the most anticipated games coming out of the highly popular Dragon Ball franchise. The increased hype for the game can partly be attributed to the success of the franchise’s ongoing anime television series, Dragon Ball Super. The game will be featuring a lot of elements from the new and old anime series, with a number of characters being available as downloadable content.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled to be launched on Jan. 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Players can purchase one of several game bundles, including a “FighterZ Edition” that comes with eight DLC characters and an “Ultimate Edition” that comes with additional voice packs, music, and exclusive content. Bandai is also planning to offer a Collector’s edition of the game, which will come with physical items such as a 7-inch Goku statue.