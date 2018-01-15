‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date: George R.R. Martin Rumored To Include Wedding, Major Character Loses Organ

Theories about the storyline of the upcoming Winds of Winter novel have been making rounds online for quite some time. George R.R. Martin has been very secretive about the details of the much-anticipated sixth Song of Ice and Fire installment. Now, reports suggest that two major characters are going to suffer in the imminent TWOW book.

Rumors are rife that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is going to give up her life for Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in The Winds of Winter. While many fans are expecting Daenerys to claim the Iron Throne, recent theories have it that Jon is the only rightful heir to the seat. In August 2017, it was reported that Jon and Daenerys are going to have a baby together after sharing intimate moments in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale episode.

Express suggested that Emilia Clarke’s character would bear a child even after Mirri Maz Duur predicted that she would never become a mother. However, Jon Snow told Daenerys Targaryen that the witch’s statements might not be true. Though most followers of the popular Song of Ice and Fire series expect a happy ending since a wedding is also predicted to happen, rumors claim that Daenerys Targaryen is going to die in The Winds of Winter.

Has George R.R. Martin Just Dropped 'The Winds Of Winter' Release Date? https://t.co/yjDqOWgwr4 via @yahoo — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) January 3, 2018

A popular fan theory suggested that Jon Snow could possibly be Azor Ahai, who killed the love of his life, Nissa Nissa, using the Lightbringer. Predictions suggest history will repeat itself and that Daenerys Targaryen would suffer the same fate with Azor’s wife. Aside from the mother of dragons, there are also reports stating that Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) would also experience pain in The Winds of Winter.

Winds of Winter: Is HBO STOPPING George RR Martin releasing the books earlier? https://t.co/874NK2TumU #GameOfThrones @GRRMspeaking — David Chilcott (@DChilcottAuthor) January 14, 2018

Winter Is Coming suggested that Tyrion is going to lose his tongue in the sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Citing a Reddit user, the news outlet shared that there will be someone who’ll cut the tongue of Peter Dinklage’s character in The Winds of Winter. The fan claimed that several other characters in the Game of Thrones series have been itching to cut Tyrion Lannister’s tongue since this usually gets him into trouble.

“So Tyrion losing his tongue would fit the pattern quite well, and that would be the most brutally cruel thing that could happen to him, since I don’t know if he could bounce back from it like Jaime did in Feast, since Tyrion is a bitter, drunken, miserable p***k at this point in the story.”

While these Winds of Winter theories could possibly be true, it is important to note that George R.R. Martin has yet to confirm or deny these speculations. Therefore, avid followers of the A Song of Ice and Fire series should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Game of Thrones book 6: When is The Winds of Winter out? Release date, rumours and news https://t.co/UI3XJHV1gV — Nyneve (@_starsonfire) December 28, 2017

No official TWOW release date has been announced. However, George R.R. Martin previously hinted that it is likely to hit the bookstores in late 2018 or early 2019. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!