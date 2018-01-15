‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Vs Faison – A Bloody Showdown, Sonny’s Dark Side Is Back, Mobster Returns

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the action is about to rev up in this ABC soap opera. Thus far, fans have mostly only seen the softer, reasonable Stone Cold Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) since his return. The plot has been centered around his reunion with Sam (Kelly Morgan), his kids, and various other friendships that have been solidified.

In the last few years, we have also seen an almost docile Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) fight his wars without the vigor and heartlessness longtime viewers remember. However, Sonny has just been able to keep his true nature hidden and was waiting for the right opportunity to return to his evil ways, according to spoilers. General Hospital viewers, that time has arrived.

Jason is a man on a mission. His life is just a shadow of what it once was, and he wants revenge. General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Jason will be back in Stone Cold mode soon! Now that Nathan (Ryan Paevey) has found out that he is Faison’s (Anders Hove) son, he is also determined to find him. He has partnered with Lulu (Emme Rylan) for an interview where they will try to lure Faison out. General Hospital spoilers indicate that clues will surface as to Faison’s whereabouts soon, but they will soon hit a dead end.

General Hospital spoilers tease that just as Jason becomes despondent and frustrated that the leads are getting them nowhere, an “unexpected ally” will come to his side. Fans are speculating that the ally is none other than Sam. However, according to Soap Opera Spy, Sonny will be “calling on a longtime rival.” Sonny is also working on trying to find out who is behind Jason and Sam’s mind-mapping. Jason is his close friend and it seems likely that a rival of Sonny’s is no friend of Jason’s either. Could Sonny’s rival be Jason’s “unlikely” ally?

Sonny is also about to undergo a metamorphosis on this ABC soap opera. For a long time, Sonny has become a rather complacent character. Yes, there have been feuds over the past few years, but he hasn’t displayed the same heartlessness that fans remember him for. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny feels safe enough to unleash his dark side now that his enforcer, Jason, is back. The underworld would be his for the taking and his mob business could flourish.

However, the first order of business will undoubtedly be Jason settling old scores. General Hospital spoilers warn viewers to prepare for an epic bloody showdown with Jason coming face to face with the evil Faison. Jason has nothing left to lose and has been waiting patiently to give Faison what’s coming to him.