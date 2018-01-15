Donald Trump Denies ‘S***hole’ Remark, ‘I’m Not A Racist,’ Kim Jong-un ‘Good Relationship’ Comment Misquoted

Donald Trump is on the offensive once again after he was slammed for allegedly spewing out racist remarks against other countries, as well as saying that he has a good relationship with North Korean Supreme Leader and rival Kim Jong-un.

Trump was lambasted for allegedly describing Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “s**thole countries” during a meeting with other politicians in the Oval Office last week. Trump and the lawmakers were reportedly discussing efforts to strike a deal on immigration when Trump allegedly uttered the racist remarks.

In an effort to quell the tension brought about by these recent controversies, Trump categorically denied the allegations, as reported by The Hill.

“No,” Trump told the media on his way to the Trump International Golf Course. “I’m not a racist.”

“I’m the least racist person you will ever interview.”

Trump also stressed through Twitter on Friday that he never said such racist remark. Trump said that he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country.”

The president further pointed out that the lawmakers in the meeting also denied that he made such disparaging comments about the other nations.

“Did you see what various senators in the room said about my comments,” asked Trump. “They were not made.”

Trump says 'I'm not a racist,' keeps door open for DACA deal https://t.co/TEqXT6Faf3 pic.twitter.com/9A1cqm7xy2 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 15, 2018

Interestingly, those who were at the meeting had different recollections of what happened with regards to the “s**thole countries” comment by Trump.

Senator David Perdue of Georgia, a Republican, said Trump didn’t say the degrading remarks and that it was a “gross misinterpretation” of what Trump actually said. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, meanwhile, said Trump did utter the racist slur. There is also a recent report by columnist Erick Erickson that Trump bragged about his racist comment to friends via phone call, The Hill reported.

Pres. Trump denies making 's—hole' comments, tells reporters he's 'not a racist.' "I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed." https://t.co/UZylnrYcTm pic.twitter.com/CJPkS6gAnv — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 15, 2018

Aside from the “s**thole” controversy, Trump was also criticized for claiming that all is good between him and Kim Jong-un.

“I probably have a good relationship with Kim Jong-un,” Trump allegedly told some Wall Street Journal reporters in an interview.

Many were surprised when this story came out as Trump has been in a controversial word war with the North Korean leader, whom he calls “Little Rocket Man.”

Trump denies saying he probably had good relationship with Kim https://t.co/k7fVOpDre8 pic.twitter.com/ogZwM1e1J7 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 15, 2018

Trump later denied telling the Wall Street Journal of his “good relationship” with Kim. He further stressed that he was misquoted by the reporters, who the Trump accused of spreading “fake news,” as Reuters reported.

“Obviously, I didn’t say that,” Trump tweeted on Sunday morning. “I said ‘I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,’ a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters and they knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS!”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders echoed the president’s sentiments when she said that Trump was falsely quoted by the publication.

“Fake news is at it again,” Sanders tweeted.

“President Trump said, I’D probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. I’D – I’D – I’D NOT I!”

Sanders released the White House audio recording of the interview to prove her point that Trump was misquoted, which the Wall Street Journal countered by releasing its own audio recording. The publication also said that it stands by what was reported. The newspaper said it has reviewed its own audio recording of the Trump interview along with the transcript gathered from another external service and concluded that what was reported was correct.