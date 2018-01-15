Angelina Jolie’s Dating Life After Brad Pitt Revealed

Angelina Jolie dating life has remained one of the most talked topics among her fans after she got involved with Brad Pitt. For 12 long years, Brad and Angelina remained one of the most powerful Hollywood couples and proved that two alphas can rule together. However, after living together as a couple for more than a decade, Brangelina announced in September 2016 that they are parting their ways for good. Soon after that, many falsely accused Brad Pitt of cheating on Angelina Jolie with his Allied movie co-star Marion Cotillard. The Dark Knight Rises movie actress debunked the claims via an Instagram post. That being said, many even wrongly assumed that after Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie will start dating the first moment she will get but apparently, this is not happening for a long time.

After filling for divorce, Angelina Jolie’s dating life is finally revealed.

It was falsely claimed that Angelina reportedly has hots for Chris Hemsworth. Not only this, it was most recently claimed that Angelina is “falling hard” for Cambodian rapper PraCH Ly. It was wrongly claimed that Angelina met the lyricist because of her friend Loung One, the author of First They Killed My Father. Angelina’s representatives made it clear that Angelina is not romantically involved with PraCH Ly.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

According to PEOPLE, the Tomb Raider movie actress is currently not dating anyone and she is not planning to date anyone for a long time as she wants to focus herself on her work and her six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“She isn’t dating anyone and won’t be for a very long time. She is focused on her children and their needs.”

Just like Angelina, even Brad was wrongly accused of going on dating spree after his split. Brad Pitt’s name was linked with Marion Cotillard, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi, Sienna Miller, and most recently with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Few media outlets went on to claim that Brad has reportedly asked Jennifer to marry him even knowing the fact that she is already in a happy married life with writer-director Justin Theroux.

Furthermore, few even accused Brad of reportedly dating Angelina’s look-alike Charlotte Casiraghi and planning to have a child with her. Brad Pitt’s representatives debunked all these claims and revealed that all the news of Brad’s dating after Angelina is nothing but made-up news and the Fight Club movie actor is currently focusing on different projects and his own health after quitting alcohol.