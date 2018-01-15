Lindsay Lohan Talks About Her Sexuality, Her Private Life, And Getting Back On Track

Lindsay Lohan dropped by The Wendy Williams Show late last week and shared some updates regarding her current work and her new life in Dubai. The Mean Girls actress had previously dropped off Hollywood’s radar after she was involved in a series of unfortunate mishaps, which included several DUI charges, rehab confinements, misdemeanors, and probation violations. Now, the actress has revealed that she is very busy working on revitalizing her career and that she is actually involved in a new movie, titled Frame, which will be filmed in Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old actress revealed that she now splits her time between Dubai and the United States. Lohan explained in the interview that she is actually able to enjoy a more private life in the United Arab Emirates and that the new environment is helping her stay sober. The actress also revealed that she currently has a lot on her plate as of the moment and that she is keeping herself occupied with work. Lohan also talked about her nightclub in Greece and how she is in the process of helping “design” an island in Dubai. As for the upcoming movie, Lohan revealed that it will be centered around an American photographer who leaves her home in the U.S. to move to the Middle East. Unfortunately, the actress didn’t reveal any other details about the film’s production and when it is expected to premiere. Although, Lohan has been busy keeping fans excited about the upcoming movie on social media.

Please support this incredible #movement .. I look forward to being a part of this with the movie #FRAMETHEMOVIE https://t.co/oOQAYGFqJq — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) December 11, 2017

During the interview, Williams asked Lohan about her love life and if she is actively looking for a relationship. The actress immediately responded that she has had enough of them and that she was just focusing on work as of the moment. The Freaky Friday actress called off her engagement with Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov last year after she accused him of abusing her. The real estate agency mogul in return had also accused Lohan of stealing more than $32,000 worth of his belongings during their relationship.

Lindsay Lohan and DJ Samantha Ronson Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

In the middle of the exclusive interview, Williams then outright asked about Lohan’s sexual preference, citing her previous romance with DJ Samantha Ronson. The actress explained that she is straight and that her relationship with Ronson was due to the fact that she was still living in Los Angeles. She then quickly defended her statement by saying that being in a same-sex relationship wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. Lohan and Ronson ended their relationship in 2009.