Thabo Sefolosha Out For Season: Report Claims Utah Jazz Star Will Undergo Season-Ending Operation On Right MCL

NBA forward Thabo Sefolosha is out for the season!

The Utah Jazz star player will reportedly undergo a major surgery on his right MCL – an injury that he suffered during Friday’s game when the Jazz lost against the Charlotte Hornets. It was actually Marc Stein from the New York Times who issued the report via Twitter that the 33-year-old Switzerland native is expected to miss a minimum of six months after he undergoes the operation.

If that is truly the case, then the Utah Jazz will essentially be losing a major cornerstone of its perimeter offense – especially since Sefolosha has shot 38 from the 3-point line and 49 from the floor so far this season.

According to the official NBA website, Thabo Sefolosha averages 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds along with 1.4 steals per game. Statistics show that the Jazz work much better with him playing on the floor than sitting on the sideline. As of the day this article was published, the Utah Jazz is currently raking in the 10th slot within the Western Conference in the season standings.

Sefolosha signed with the Utah Jazz as a free agent during last year’s offseason. Before his NBA career led him to playing under the leadership of head coach Quin Snyder in Utah, he spent 2014-2017 on the Atlanta Hawks roster preceded by the 5 years he played alongside Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook with the Oklahama City Thunder.

What nationality is ’06 13th overall draft pick Thabo Sefolosha? Battle 1000s #NBA fans here http://t.co/1YJsKRUKj0 pic.twitter.com/CFqPneP297 — NBA Quiz 2016 (@NBAQuiz2016) September 11, 2015

However, the very first chapter of Sefolosha’s NBA career began with the Philadelphia 76ers selecting him in the 2006 NBA Draft with the 13th pick and immediately trading him to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for cash considerations and the 16th pick, Rodney Carney.

Scott Skiles, who served as the Chicago Bulls head coach at the time, stated that “Thabo’s got great physical gifts that, frankly, a lot of guys in the league just don’t have.”

“He’s got tremendous length and has really quick hands. He grabs your attention whenever you watch him play. It’s easy to see that he knows what he’s doing out there. You can tell he likes to play defense, too. He’s eager to get after it.”

Sefolosha claimed that he was “certainly surprised” when he was first told that he was the next pick selection – admitting that he initially thought there was some sort of mistake.

[Featured Image by David Zalubowski/AP Photo]