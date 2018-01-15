Major Update Regarding The Big Show’s Retirement And WWE Future

A few days ago, it was revealed that Mark Henry had formally retired from wrestling without any fanfare on WWE television. He may return for the occasional match, but “The World’s Strongest Man” will transition into a backstage role with the company going forward. Mark Henry’s retirement was coming for quite some time. It wasn’t a surprise. However, it reminded a lot of people that Henry isn’t the only one on the way out.

For the past few years, the WWE Universe has been wondering when The Big Show will also be hanging up the boots. His role on WWE television has become more and more limited and his WWE deal will expire in February. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Big Show revealed that he’ll retire after his contract expires next month. He doesn’t want fanfare or a final match. The Big Show just wants a quiet retirement.

“The World’s Largest Athlete” was clear that you can never say never in wrestling. The possibility for more matches in the future will always be there for him. Big Show revealed that he wants to work on some other projects outside of WWE, but there is the possibility of him staying with the company after his deal expires to transition into a new role. It could be something similar to Henry’s situation or something unexpected.

The Big Show could eventually be moving to commentary on WWE programming. WWE

It’s being reported that Big Show has been discussing the possibility of becoming a commentator on WWE television. Apparently, he and Michael Cole have spoken heavily about the possibility, but Big Show would need to sit down with Vince McMahon and HHH to see if there’s a future for him at the announce table. It’s an interesting idea because his experience and personality could be really valuable as a color commentator.

The Big Show is a bonafide WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most important big men to ever step into a wrestling ring. It’s hard to believe that he wouldn’t have a future in wrestling in some capacity. Most people would argue that he deserves a retirement match and the chance for the fans to say goodbye. However, his intention is to transition into another role with WWE eventually. It seems the show is just getting started.