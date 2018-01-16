Harry Potter To Join Netflix? Poster A Sham But New Voldemort Film Delights Potterheads

Harry Potter was a victim of last year’s Fool’s Day antic when news about him joining the Netflix family surfaced. A few months after the joke emerged, a seemingly genuine promotional poster soon made its rounds online.

Prior to the so-called poster’s release, Hypable claimed that Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo was chosen to star in the television remake of the fantasy films. “Honestly, I’m just to kick some wizarding world ass. I’m so tired of being called adorable, I wanna be the next Harry Potter!” he reportedly said.

While Potterheads will rejoice if the famed streaming site will indeed welcome The Boy Who Lived in its roster, Snopes shut down the rumor. Apart from the story of Matarazzo’s alleged casting which appeared to be another Fool’s Day joke, both Netflix and J.K. Rowling have remained hush about the fake advertisement.

Even Rowling herself doesn’t seem to fancy the idea of a Harry Potter television series. A fan once asked her on Twitter, “Where is our TV show?” The author wrote a sassy comeback, “Right after the opera, Potter-on-ice and the interpretative dance version of Beedle the Bard #NotActuallyHappening”

The photo used in the material also turned out to be a digitally altered image from an original shot by Bobby Sager. The photojournalist took the boy’s photo in Afghanistan in 2001.

Fans who miss Harry Potter might find the latest Voldermort film worth checking out. Filmmakers Gianmaria Pezzato and Stefano Prestia, with the help of producer Tryangle Films, just released the 52-minute fan film Voldemort: Origins of the Heir.

The creators had a lightbulb moment because of the franchise’s sixth and penultimate book, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” In 2016, they started crowdfunding for the film and while the project didn’t last long because of copyright laws, Pezzato and Prestia had a closed-door meeting with the executives of Warner Bros. The studio finally gave them the green light. Pezzato told Polygon that they were allowed to pursue the project as long as it would be a nonprofit one.

Viewers will flashback through Tom Marvolo Riddle’s lies and manipulations and how the meek orphan emerged as the ruthless Voldermort. Heirlooms which Voldemort turned into horcruxes like Helga Hufflepuff’s cup, Rowena Ravenclaw’s diadem, and Salazar Slytherin’s locket are featured as well in the film.

Voldemort: Origins of the Heir might not have a groundbreaking budget like its predecessors, but the striking visual effects paired with the Italian filming locations impressed fans.