‘Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age’ Gets A Few New Features Before Its PC Release

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will no longer be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 when the remaster makes its PC debut on February 1. Square Enix has confirmed the game’s upcoming release on Steam, noting that some additional changes have been made for the PC version.

Originally available on the PlayStation 2, Final Fantasy XII has been given an extensive high-definition remaster treatment for its PS4 release, and the changes do not stop with the console version. On PC, gamers should expect to see the nuances of the enhanced HD graphics since the game runs at 60 frames per second (hardware permitting, of course). In addition to visuals at 60FPS, the settings also allow the game to be played on monitors as wide as 21:9. It can also be played across three HD monitors. That means instead of a screen ratio of about 16:9, three monitors can provide a combined resolution of approximately 48:9.

For the Steam release, fans can look forward to the addition of Steam trading cards. They can also enjoy the game with the controller of their choice, as the developer is providing “full controller support.” Mouse and keyboard are also supported. As an added bonus, those who decide to purchase the game before February 7 are being offered a discount of 20 percent off the suggested retail price, and they’ll get a Steam wallpaper and some downloadable music from the game.

Players who want to get a deal on the PC version of ‘FFXII: The Zodiac Age’ are encouraged to pick up the game at launch. Square Enix

Another change in FFXII: The Zodiac Age on PC is that you can choose to play through the game in “New Game Plus” mode, or “New Game Minus” mode right from the start. In an interview with PC Gamer, producer Hiroaki Kato explains that New Game Plus starts players off at Level 90, while New Game Minus is a mode that does not give the player the ability to level up at all.

Typically, modes like these are reserved for players after they’ve beaten the game, but PC players are getting the option to customize their gameplay experience just a bit more than on the console version. Those interested in learning more about the PC version of the game, or fans who are curious about its creation, are being asked to pose their questions directly on Twitter using the hashtag #AskFFXII. Kato will join director Takashi Katano in responding to the questions via a presentation on YouTube, which is scheduled to go live at 12:00 a.m. PST (3:00 a.m. EST) on Friday, February 2.

Got a question for the FFXII TZA team about the upcoming Steam version or FFXII in general? Tweet us using #AskFFXII & your question could get answered in a future video! — Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy) January 11, 2018

A trailer announcing the PC version of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age can be viewed in the video embedded below.