‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Faison In Port Charles – Ian Buchanan Photo Confirms Anders Hove Return

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) is definitely in Port Charles and will be on the screen within the next few weeks, likely for February sweeps. Faison’s name has been dropped on a daily basis recently, but there have been no sightings yet of the villain. In fact, it was Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) that offered insight into where the villain might be hiding. Felicia hinted that Faison could be hiding out on Spoon Island since he knows the Cassadine compound well and has lurked in the catacombs and tunnels there before.

Anders Hove Return Confirmed

There are still no General Hospital spoilers from the soap magazines acknowledging the return of Cesar Faison, but it was a former cast member that spilled the beans. Ex-Duke Lavery portrayer Ian Buchanan tweeted a photo that he captioned “Happy Days!” and showed Anders Hove along with other GH actors enjoying lunch. In case you don’t know, Anders Hove doesn’t live in LA, so this sighting is a significant spoiler.

Anders is from Iceland but lives in Denmark and is constantly busy there making Danish films and TV shows. The fact that Hove is in LA a sure sign that he’s back to do scenes on General Hospital. There’s also the huge clue that he was sitting at a table alongside other GH cast including Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos), Wes Ramsey (Peter August), Kin Shriner (Scotty Baldwin) and, of course, Ian Buchanan who tweeted the photo.

The Fallout From Faison

Upcoming GH spoilers reveal that Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), and Drew Cain (Billy Miller) all search for Faison and the traitor, but what they don’t know is that the traitor that kept Jason captive is closer than they know. Peter is the traitor and Faison’s other son, and he’s working for Drew and Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco). This tense situation puts Nathan’s life at risk with some spoilers hinting Faison will kill his son while others wonder if Peter will kill his brother.

General Hospital spoilers from Daytime Confidential revealed that the blind item on a contract actor exiting the soap is indeed about Ryan Paevey. Nathan’s death sets the stage for Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to reunite. Next week, Jason gets closer to the truth but soon grows impatient. Maxie continues to panic as she’s certain that Lulu Spencer’s (Emme Rylan) article about Nathan and Faison put her husband and unborn child at risk.

Agreeing to Lulu's plan to flush out Faison could be the biggest mistake Nathan has ever made on @GeneralHospital! —> https://t.co/YgCYn47yfT #GH #Naxie pic.twitter.com/bg66MowjtE — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) January 12, 2018

Obrecht Faces Off With Faison

General Hospital spoilers from TV Source reveal that by the end of next week, Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) is desperate and by the following week, she must face her demons. That sounds like Liesl and Faison will be face to face soon. GH spoilers from Soap Central for the following week reveal that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Jason save the day when they arrive in the nick of time. It could be that they save Maxie from Faison or Peter, his other son. Soon enough, Faison and Nathan will meet but whether one or both survives is a big question.

With the leaked info that Ryan Paevey is leaving the show, it doesn’t sound like Detective West will survive the encounter. Will Faison die as well, or will he live on to make trouble? Whatever happens, the good news is that Anders Hove is confirmed to be back to play Faison. Many GH fans have been worried that the villain wouldn’t show up and it would all be name dropping. It’s been almost five years since Anders Hove was on General Hospital as Faison – see the video below of one of his last scenes.

Stay tuned to GH every day to see Faison’s epic return and catch up now on the latest scoop on who is Faison’s other baby mama, what creepy property developer Jim Harvey did to Drew and Franco as kids, and Drew’s upcoming risky memory recovery procedure. Watch ABC for the latest episodes and check back here often for all the hot General Hospital spoilers and news.