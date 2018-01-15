‘One Piece’ Chapter 892: Is Luffy’s Observation Haki Upgrade Enough To Defeat Katakuri?

The upcoming Chapter 892 of Eiichiro Oda’s hit manga series, One Piece, is expected to feature two main plot developments that should not be missed by fans. It should be interesting to see if Luffy, with his upgraded Observation Haki, will manage to finally score a victory against Katakuri. Another exciting event that might be featured in the coming chapter is Big Mom’s reaction to the wedding cake baked by Sanji, Pudding, and Chiffon.

Luffy Powers Up

The fight between Luffy and Katakuri has dragged on for a very long time, which even surprised some of Dogtooth’s underlings. Well, it can’t be exactly called a two-way fight as it basically involved Luffy being pummeled by his opponent’s attacks and escaping before Dogtooth inflicts serious damage.

However, even Katakuri was surprised when he noticed something about Luffy the longer they fought. Apparently, Luffy is now starting to employ the same technique used by the Sweet Commander; the Straw Hat captain can now see into the future as well. However, as Katakuri noted, Luffy’s Observation Haki is not yet that frequent and is not yet working 100 percent of the time.

Upgraded Haki Enough To Defeat Katakuri?

Of course, this is not surprising to fans, as even the Inquisitr had been predicting some type of powerup on Luffy’s part for a while now. With a little more practice, Luffy will get the hang of using his newfound Observation Haki and might be able to use it as effectively as Kakatri. But is his skill upgrade sufficient to defeat Big Mom’s strongest commander?

Of course, only Oda knows just how significant Luffy’s upgrade is. However, fans are divided on how to view the latest development, as can be seen in the result of Mangahelpers latest survey, which asked fans on their opinion about the powerup.

Almost half, or 46.9 percent, of those who joined that survey think that Luffy’s new Observation Haki is an awesome upgrade. Meanwhile, 34.4 percent believe that while the skill may have its usefulness, it won’t be enough to secure a win versus Katakuri. On the other hand, 6.3 percent are disappointed, as they were expecting Awakening or a Gear 5 upgrade, while 20.3 percent think that the upgrade is pretty boring.

Is Big Mom’s Rampage Finally Over?

Another interesting event that could happen in One Piece Chapter 892 is that Sanji and his team will finally present their culinary masterpiece to the out of control Yonko. In the manga’s Chapter 892, which may be read online at MangaStream, the chefs were able to finish the wedding cake while onboard Bege’s castle.

Hopefully, they will be able to deliver the cake before Big Mom catches up with Thousand Sunny. But even if the team manages to arrive on the scene in time, a bigger uncertainty still remains. Will Big Mom be satisfied with the cake baked by Sanji, Pudding, and Chiffon? And if she recovers her sanity, will she even forgive the Straw Hat Pirates just like that?

One Piece Chapter 892 will be released sometime this week. Stay tuned for updates.