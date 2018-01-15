The Fight Against Human Trafficking Is the One That Must Be Won

On December 29, 2017, President Trump issued a proclamation: January 2018 is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Started by President Obama in 2010, this initiative has served to raise awareness about this crime against humanity. Initially, as many people have noted, people believed that this evil only existed in far-flung places. This was perhaps one of the explanations for the occasionally lackadaisical efforts of some politicians in the combat against human trafficking. For some time, however, the realization that it exists everywhere has spurred many in the political arena to author meaningful legislation.

Nevertheless, traffickers still benefit from the many misconceptions that continue to circulate about this crime; as a consequence, they are able to ply their illicit trade, in some cases, very openly. As an example, despite now knowing that human trafficking occurs throughout the United States, many believe that the victims in this country are foreign nationals or indigent. This thinking is erroneous.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, victims can be any nationality or belong to any socioeconomic group; further, they can be female or male and of any age. Believing otherwise can tragically result in a number of victims being overlooked and not receiving the help that they desperately need.

There is also confusion about what exactly this crime is. Many people focus on sex trafficking or the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC), but there are other types. For instance, there is forced labor. Contrary to what is popular belief, victims are found in industries that are both legal and illegal. Finally, organ trafficking is recognized as another form of human trafficking. Several forms of it exist. Some sell their organs in the hope of receiving money, only to receive a smaller amount than promised or no money at all. Others have their organs forcibly removed.

Lastly, the least talked about obstacle to fully combatting human trafficking is yet another misconception: the identity of the traffickers. Like the victims, the traffickers do not belong to any one group. Indeed, perverse, these people are an alarmingly diverse bunch.

Human trafficking is one of the greatest evils of our time. For that reason, it is a fight that we cannot afford to lose.