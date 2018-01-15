The Fight Against Human Trafficking Is the One That Must Be Won

On December 29, 2017, President Trump issued a proclamation: January 2018 is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Started by President Obama in 2010, this initiative has served to raise awareness about human trafficking. Initially, as many people have noted, people believed that it only existed in far-flung places. This was perhaps one of the explanations for the occasionally lackadaisical efforts of some politicians in the combat against this crime against humanity. For some time, however, the realization that it exists everywhere has spurred many politicians to author meaningful legislation.

Nevertheless, traffickers still benefit from the many misconceptions that continue to circulate about this crime; as a consequence, they are able to ply their illicit trade, in some cases, very openly. As an example, despite now knowing that human trafficking occurs throughout the United States, many believe that the victims in this country are foreign nationals or indigent. This thinking is erroneous.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, victims can be any nationality or belong to any socioeconomic group; further, they can be female or male and of any age. Hence, adhering to a fixed idea of who the victims are can tragically result in a number of them being overlooked and not receiving the help that they desperately need.

On Thursday, January 4, 2018, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks to the South Florida Human Trafficking Task Force in Miami, Florida. Wilfredo Lee / AP Images

Even more problematic, there is also confusion about what exactly this crime is. Many people focus on sex trafficking or the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC), but there are other types of human trafficking. For instance, there is forced labor. Victims are found in industries that are both legal and illegal, which can sometimes surprise some.

Lastly, there is organ trafficking. Experts view it as another form of human trafficking and recognize several forms of it. Some sell their organs in the hope of receiving money, only to receive a smaller amount than promised or no money at all. Others have their organs forcibly removed.

Finally, the least talked about obstacle to comprehensively combatting human trafficking is yet another misconception: the identity of the traffickers. The traffickers are a deceptively and alarmingly diverse group.

Human trafficking is one of the greatest evils of our time. For that reason, it is a fight that we cannot afford to lose.