Miley Cyrus Reportedly Marries Liam Hemsworth In ‘Secret’ Wedding Down Under

Miley Cyrus reportedly married Liam Hemsworth in a “secret wedding” Down Under. The two were spotted having lunch with friends and family in Byron Bay, New South Wales last week and rumors began swirling they got hitched due to wedding bands being exposed in the photos snapped. Miley was wearing a bikini top and short shorts while Liam was dressed in causal attire. A day later they were seen at a restaurant in Gold Coast, where they got people talking again.

Miley and Liam were first engaged in 2013, but broke it off a year later. They later rekindled their romance in January 2016 after celebrating the New Year in Byron Bay.

NW magazine reports via Daily Mail that the “Wrecking Ball” singer and The Hunger Games star married secretly shortly after Miley arrived in Australia after Christmas to spend New Year’s Eve with her fiance.

A source tells the magazine of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s supposed marriage, that “Byron Bay such a special place for them (in Byron Bay). It felt right.”

The source explains that Byron Bay is where Cyrus and Hemsworth discovered they “couldn’t live without each other” and knew they had to give their romance another shot.

“It was a no-brainer that it’d be the place they tied the knot,” the source said.

The secret marriage hasn’t been confirmed by either of the stars’ reps. They met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song. It’s not the first time the couple has sparked wedding rumors. Last April, Miley’s father, Bill Ray Cyrus, tweeted an image of his daughter in a white wedding dress and wrote how good it made him feel to see her happy. Naturally, people assumed she and Hemsworth married, but it proved to be just another tease about the couple.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus ‘husband and wife after secret Byron Bay wedding’ https://t.co/vTisMHYyw6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 14, 2018

An insider also blabbed to OK! magazine in 2017 that Miley was thrilled since she and Liam “took the plunge and exchanged vows.”

The source continued that Miley and Liam love each other so much, they knew they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are somewhat coy about their relationship and never fail to keep their fans guessing what the real story is between them. It shouldn’t be too long before everyone learns if it’s true they’re married for real this time. The pair has recently taken a small break from social media, but Miley wished her sweetheart a very Happy Birthday on Instagram Saturday.