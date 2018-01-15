‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Casts Robin Givens As Steffy’s OB-Gyne, Is Steffy’s Baby In Trouble?

The Bold and the Beautiful has cast the mayor of Riverdale. Robin Givens is guest-starring as Steffy Forrester’s obstetrician. Is Steffy and Liam’s baby in trouble?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Givens will appear in a three-episode arc on The Bold and the Beautiful as Dr. Phillips. She is about to start filming for the CBS soap opera, and fans can expect her to appear on Feb. 15. Givens plays Mayor Sierra McCoy on Riverdale. She also appeared as Eudora on Once Upon A Time and as Dr. Alfeni Henderson on About Him 2: The Revolution.

Doctors previously told Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) she can no longer conceive, but a miracle happened and now she’s carrying Liam’s (Scott Clifton) baby. But with all the stress going on as her marriage with Liam is falling apart, Steffy might be in for a big trouble while she’s pregnant. Hopefully, it would not be a miscarriage, or it would be the end of the little hope Steffy has to get back her husband.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam is removing their wedding band and will ask Steffy for an annulment. He just could not forgive her for cheating on him and sleeping with his own father, Bill (Don Diamont). Stunning moments are about to happen in the next two weeks. Steffy will make another tearful plea, but Liam could not accept any excuse for her betrayal. On Monday’s episode, Liam will tell her that having an annulment is how it has to be.

Steffy and Bill must face the consequences of their affair, while Ridge surprises Brooke by bringing her daughter back to Los Angeles. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/VoZUCcDuCZ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hn9I6dBZRc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 9, 2018

With all of this, Steffy will not have an easy pregnancy. Her history of miscarriage and trouble conceiving is a great risk, and she will worry she will not be able to carry her child full-term. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will have complications, and Dr. Philipps will tell her to avoid stress and try to take it easy. Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest her situation might help soften Liam’s heart. He surely wants to see his baby be born, so he might hold off pressing Steffy for an annulment until they ensure the baby is delivered safe and healthy.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on weekdays on CBS.