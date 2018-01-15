Ford Announces Limited Edition 2019 Mustang Bullitt

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1968 movie Bullitt, Ford debuted a limited edition 2019 Mustang Bullitt. The special model will be released this summer and will feature a 5.0 liter V8 that promises at least 420 pound-feet of torque and 475 horsepower, according to the Detroit Free Press. A manual transmission and lack of spoilers, stripes, or badges give this limited edition beauty a streamlined classic look while maintaining modern luxuries and speed. The latest Mustang GT on the market currently tops out at 155 miles per hour, while the new Bullitt boasts a max speed of 163 miles per hour.

Ford featured one of the original cars from the 1968 Hollywood classic alongside the new, limited edition model Bullitt during the press reveal. Star Steve McQueen’s granddaughter, Molly McQueen, was present for the unveiling at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on January 14. Steve McQueen made the car famous in the original film with numerous chase scenes that depict high-speed chases through the hills of San Francisco. The two cars make a striking photo next to each other, both featuring a striking dark green color seen in the original movie. In recognition of the 50- year anniversary, the new Bullitt will be available only in dark green or black.

Ford showcases one of the original cars from “Bullitt” (left) next to the limited edition release (right). Carlos Osorio / AP Images

According to CNET, the new limited edition Ford Mustang Bullitt will feature Torq-Thrust-inspired 19 inch aluminum spoke rims with several unique exterior touches. The six-speed manual transmission shifter will have a white cue ball, just as in the original movie version.

The original Mustang from Bullitt was restored by Sean Kiernan who inherited the car after his father passed away a couple of years ago. The car was purchased by a collector and even spent time as a daily driver for a school teacher. Ford has released several videos detailing a bit of the history of the car on display at the Detroit Auto Show. Some (as the one shown above), show the new Mustang Bullitt in full glory, while others (shown below) explain where the car has been since the original movie was filmed.