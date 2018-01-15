iPhone X: Apple’s Claim Of ‘Studio-Quality Portraits’ Is Debated

Most would agree that the iPhone takes fantastic photos for a smartphone. But can the pictures you actually take be compared to those taken at a studio? As CNET explains, Apple certainly thinks so. The ad, which is on YouTube, shows a diverse group of people smiling in different situations. One girl is even in a studio. High-quality snapshots are seen of all these people before the phrase “Studio-quality portraits without the studio” is displayed.

Some people think that Apple’s new catchphrase is as bad as the one for the iPad: “The tablet that can replace your laptop.” Chris Matyszczyk of CNET has a very sarcastic reaction to Apple’s claims.

“You have no excuse now. Your photo app was once full of questionable photography that even Instagram filters couldn’t save,” he says, adding that now that you bought an iPhone X, every portrait (including selfies) should be studio-quality.

After an article on the same topic by 9to5Mac, many simply do not agree with Apple’s “studio-quality” assessment.

“I never can get those beautiful portraits with my iPhone X… the black background I get looks always horrible,” Phenom points out.

“I take portrait shots all the time but rarely get a usable picture, and the lighting effects are all useless,” says Godspoken.

Many love the iPhone X camera, but question Apple’s “studio-quality” claims. Daryl Deino

Many on Twitter agree that the iPhone X’s new Portrait mode isn’t as good as the hype would lead you to believe.

Portrait Mode is not nearly as good as iPhone X users seem to think. It’s obviously a promising idea but I’m a little surprised Apple put out something this rough. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 14, 2018

@AppleSupport portrait mode doesn’t work in iPhone X and the phone hangs a lot pic.twitter.com/heMf9a9ycd — Mayank Sangani (@ZippiE321) January 14, 2018

Even if Portrait mode doesn’t substitute for photos taken in a studio, there has been plenty of praise for the iPhone X’s dual-lens camera. Trusted Reviews notes that photos taken with the camera are “truly excellent,” and the only other comparable smartphone camera for photos is the Google Pixel 2. The review says that pictures are more saturated than those taken with previous iPhones. They especially like the landscape shots that offer a fantastic feeling of depth.

As BGR notes, a professional photographer recently used the iPhone X to take several pictures in Guatemala, and many people believe the photos look like they were taken with a professional DSLR digital camera. Many of the shots look saturated and have fantastic contrast ratios. One could also sense depth to the pictures.

Some question if the camera on the iPhone X is really much better than that on the iPhone 8 Plus. CNET doesn’t seem to think that cameras on both phones are radically different, though they note that the one on the iPhone X takes better pictures when using zoom in low-lit situations. The article also reports that pictures have better color saturation on the iPhone X.

Whether or not the iPhone X’s camera can take “studio-quality” photos can easily be debated. However, nobody can deny the fact that in most situations, the iPhone X has made carrying a digital camera around irrelevant.