Former World Champion Teases Entering The 2018 WWE ‘Royal Rumble’

The Royal Rumble match is usually full of surprises, and WWE keeps fans anticipating who is going to be in the match until the clock strikes zero. Although the 2017 Royal Rumble match was not a gimmicky as the previous ones, it was a stacked card filled with former world champions. In fact, Chris Jericho, The Undertaker, Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Mark Henry, Big Show, Sheamus, Randy Orton, and Dolph Ziggler have all been world champions in the WWE, and were entrants in the Royal Rumble match.

In the end, Orton would win this star-studded Royal Rumble, and go on to defeat Bray Wyatt – who was also in the Royal Rumble but would win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber– to commence his ninth reign as WWE Champion.

Another former world champion who was in the 2017 Royal Rumble was The Miz, who would draw number 15 and last over a half-hour before being eliminated by The Undertaker. This match would be the start of being the 2017 Wrestler of the Year, according to Rolling Stone. Miz would lose the Intercontinental Championship to Dean Ambrose a few weeks prior to the Royal Rumble, before regaining it at Extreme Rules in June of 2017. Miz would lose the title to Roman Reigns in November, before stepping away from the ring to film the Marine 6 movie. He will get his rematch against Reigns at the 25th Anniversary of Raw.

Former World Champion Willing To Come Out Of Retirement For One More Match

On the recent episode of Heated Conversations, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was asked whether Miz earned that award from Rolling Stone. Booker T stated that Miz is “primetime,” and deserves it due to his long run in WWE without leaving the company, as well as being a person who has been used in various ways throughout his career with the company.

Booker would add that Miz is a “utility guy,” similar to how he was in the WWE. He recalled a time where he hosted a game show, as well as the time as General Manager and current role as commentator. He would then throw out his availability for the 2018 Royal Rumble, stating, “you need me to put the boots back on for one night, whatever. The Rumble is coming up. Hey, whatever!”

After leaving WWE in 2007, Booker T would return as a surprise entrant in the 2011 Royal Rumble match. His appearance was for pure nostalgia, as he only lasted a little over a minute before being eliminated by Mason Ryan. However, his ovation would commence one more run in the WWE, which would last until April of 2012. Since then, Booker has been a commentator for both Raw and SmackDown, as well as the Kickoff shows preceding the pay-per-views.