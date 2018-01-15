‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Says Nobody Has Guessed Jack Pearson’s Cause Of Death Yet

Milo Ventimiglia is promising that Jack Pearson’s exact cause of death will be revealed very soon on This Is Us, and he’s making it clear it will be a heartbreaker. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Ventimiglia said the revelation of Jack’s cause of death will be extremely painful, in part because fans have grown to love his character over the past two seasons. But Milo also hinted that fans may be surprised at what they see when his character’s long-awaited death reveal is finally made.

“I imagine that this one is going to hurt,” Milo told Us.

“It’s definitely going to hurt. In the short amount of time, people have really grown to love Jack…And I think this is just one of those moments where you know it’s on its way. And it’s going to sting. It’s going to hurt. “

Ventimiglia revealed that Jack’s cause of death could be surprising to some viewers. While This Is Us fans have been trying to piece together clues on the cause of Jack’s demise, Milo said nobody has guessed the actual reason yet — and he says most will be surprised when they find out exactly what happened to the beloved Pearson patriarch. Ventimiglia did admit that people may have possibly seen something that “contributed to his death,” but that nobody has guessed the exact cause of death.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Milo Ventimiglia went on to say he hopes This Is Us fans can just accept Jack’s inevitable death and hold on to the memory of the man that he was, but he knows it will be difficult for fans who have grown to love the character and the entire Pearson family.

Milo’s comment that no one has yet guessed the cause of Jack Pearson’s death echoes the previous comments of This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman. According to Entertainment Weekly, last June, Fogelman revealed that no one had come close to figuring out how the Pearson patriarch died. While the This Is Us showrunner acknowledged that he obviously doesn’t read every fan theory posted online, he said his writers are constantly searching the internet for reaction, and they had “not quite seen anybody in the vicinity of being right.”

In addition, Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, previously predicted viewers will never figure out how Jack kicks the bucket.

“You’ll never guess it,” Hartley told Us Weekly last year. “It’s unexpected and it’s extremely heartbreaking and sad and deep and moving and, ugh, it’s painful. It’s painful. It’ll stay with you.”

Milo Ventimiglia’s comment that Jack’s death reveal will occur “very soon” points to the possibility that the show’s special Super Bowl episode could contain the long-awaited answer. Whenever the bad news about Jack finally gets delivered, Milo said he’s available to console distraught fans. Milo Ventimiglia told Us Weekly he is open to giving “hugs when I run into people on the street.”

Line forms now.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The special Super Bowl episode airs Sunday, Feb. 4 following the big game on NBC.