Super Bowl 2018 Odds: Patriots & Vikings Top Favorites To Win NFL Championship

After another weekend of NFL Playoffs action, the latest Super Bowl 2018 odds have ruled out a few teams and left several other teams as the favorites. Right now, no team has better odds than Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, as the defending champions have held that spot for weeks now. However, due to where the Super Bowl is being played, an NFC contender is also near the top. Where does that leave the underdogs? Here are the latest Super Bowl 2018 odds and updates for the remaining teams.

On Saturday, football fans watched a close game unfold between the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, and last season’s Super Bowl runner-up team, the Atlanta Falcons. Philadelphia hung on for a five-point win behind their backup quarterback Nick Foles to remain in the hunt for a trip to the Super Bowl. In the second game of the day, the New England Patriots took care of business by routing Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans. Due to the outcomes of Saturday’s games, New England remained the overall favorite on Vegas Insider‘s future odds to win the Super Bowl, while Philadelphia was tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 6 to 1 odds to win it all. That changed once all of the games finished for the weekend.

We practiced together in August. We'll compete for the AFC Championship in January.#NotDone #GoPats pic.twitter.com/yNiIfJ3L2f — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 14, 2018

Super Bowl 2018 odds:

New England Patriots 6/5

Minnesota Vikings 7/4

Philadelphia Eagles 7/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 8/1

On Sunday afternoon the Steelers were eliminated from the running as the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the 45-42 upset in Pittsburgh. Running back Leonard Fournette had three touchdowns in the game despite an injury concern near the end of the first half. With that, the Jaguars’ odds to win the championship changed, although defeating Tom Brady and the defending champion Patriots at Gillette Stadium will be no easy feat. Jacksonville had 20 to 1 odds to win the Super Bowl as of early Saturday, and just 10 to 1 odds to win the AFC Championship Game. By Sunday night, Jacksonville was listed with 8 to 1 odds to win Super Bowl but are considered the biggest longshot of the four teams.

One game was left to be played on Sunday, as the NFC’s New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings would face off. The Vikings were 6 to 5 favorites to win the NFC, while New Orleans was a 7 to 2 underdog. However, Minnesota took the game in thrilling fashion with a touchdown pass in the final seconds. That means Minnesota and Philadelphia will face off next weekend in the NFC Championship Game.

The host venue for this year’s Super Bowl LII is Minnesota, giving the Vikings extra incentive to win their next game and have a bit of home-field advantage. The 2018 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.