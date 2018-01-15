A Look At 2018’s Most Anticipated Films Of The Year According To IMDB

The most anticipated films of 2018, according to IMDB, are ones that bring back a sense of wonder and awe. Of course you have your sequels, prequels, and remakes but the movies as a whole that are being released have a sense of a throwback and nostalgia. Films where characters live in other universes and where they can only exist deep in fantasy. Don’t get me wrong, Hollywood has always marketed such product but this year, the product seems to be rooted in the need for escape. It seems that escape can be found in our past and in the sense of safety and familiarity that we may have known growing up. Given the number of remakes and sequels to the sequels of sequels, it doesn’t look like this trend is going to simmer down anytime soon. Let’s take a look at what we have in store.

So what exactly is coming out this year? We all know we are getting Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Deadpool 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Incredibles 2 but what else does the cinema hold on its screen this year for audiences? Jurassic World will light up one of those screens, which is sure to be a blockbuster. It is due out in June and pretty much falls into a remake/sequel category. This time, Chris Pratt and his team will be rescuing, that’s right, rescuing the prehistoric dinosaurs from the island. Some more titles coming out that harken back to the good old days is a sequel to the crowd favorite, Wreck-It Ralph, called Ralph Breaks the Internet which comes out in November with the original cast returning.

Next year, he's gonna break it ????. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens in theatres on March 9, 2018. pic.twitter.com/u1qQn7TUUI — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) March 29, 2017

Another film coming out in November, The Grinch (not the live-action Jim Carrey one), is a brand-new version with the titular character being voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch. A new version of Tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander is due earlier in the year in March and will be rebranding the heroine based on her more recent video games. Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx will be starring in Robin Hood, with Egerton playing the infamous bandit. This take of the age-old tale is said to be grittier than its predecessors.

He gets meaner. See #TheGrinch in theaters Holiday 2018. pic.twitter.com/VgC1pdorsv — The Grinch (@grinchmovie) December 20, 2017

The fate of humanity rests in her hands. Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft. #TombRaider pic.twitter.com/GlPI1uMuxq — Tomb Raider (@TombRaiderMovie) September 20, 2017

.@TaronEgerton as Robin and @iamjamiefoxx as John in #RobinHoodMovie – Coming to theaters September 2018. Photo Credit: Larry Horricks pic.twitter.com/mQdyurvSaN — Robin Hood – 2018 (@robinhoodmovie) January 5, 2018

Are you seeing the pattern here? This films all seem to have just been in theaters not long ago and we are already being given a new version. Some more titles gracing our screens this year include Creed II, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, A Wrinkle In Time, Ready Player One, which is uniquely neither a remake nor a sequel but an adaptation for a book. There are some original works coming to the screens including Mary Queen of Scots with Golden Globe winner for Best Actress, Saoirse Ronan. Other movies include The Black Hand starring Leo Dicaprio and Captive State, which about an extra-terrestrial occupation in Chicago.

A better reality awaits in 2018. Are you ready? Check out the #ReadyPlayerOne Snap lens now. pic.twitter.com/HrkVEXLi8x — Ready Player One (@readyplayerone) December 31, 2017

On March 9th, be a warrior. Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney’s A #WrinkleInTime. pic.twitter.com/CGdD796VaH — A Wrinkle In Time (@WrinkleInTime) November 20, 2017

That’s just a taste of what you can catch, there will be plenty more to see when other movies hit theaters near you.