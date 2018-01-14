Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Arizona Diamondbacks Pushing Hard For Trade

Manny Machado trade rumors are the last thing Baltimore Orioles fans want to read about. Now it appears that the Arizona Diamondbacks are pushing hard for a Machado trade, with the hopes of getting something done before the 2018 MLB season begins. A report by MLB analysts Connor Byrne and Kyle Downing expounded upon statements made by Ken Rosenthal and negotiations between the front offices of Arizona and Baltimore.

The two players that have come up most in the Machado trade talks are Arizona’s second baseman Brandon Drury and left-handed pitching prospect Anthony Banda. In a scenario involving those players, Machado would become the starting shortstop for the Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte would likely become the starting second baseman, and Chris Owing would be in a “super-utility/outfield role.” Shortstop is where Machado wants to play full-time, which might be a requirement of any team acquiring him.

These aren’t the only Manny Machado trade rumors floating around Major League Baseball, but it would make more sense for the Baltimore Orioles to deal their star player to the National League than to the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox. Machado and the Orioles just avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal for $16 million. It’s the last season before Machado can become a free agent and sign with a team of his choice. That is the main reason the Orioles have made it evident they could deal him soon.

In six years with the Orioles, Machado has 162-game averages of 93 runs, 183 hits, 37 doubles, 29 home runs, 86 RBIs, a 0.279 batting average, and a 0.805 OPS. He is coming off a down season where he hit just 0.259, but his power numbers were still there, as Machado had 33 home runs and 95 RBIs. In addition to his offense, Machado is known as one of the best defensive infielders in baseball, something that could certainly help any team he gets traded to this season.

While negotiations between the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks have been confirmed, there hasn’t been a hint that these MLB trade rumors will lead to something taking place soon. Most baseball analysts feel that the Orioles will shy away from pulling the trigger on a deal that would send their franchise player to another team. If the alternative becomes losing him to free agency because they can’t agree to terms on a long-term extension, though, the Manny Machado trade rumors are going to pick up even more.