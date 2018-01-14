‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Urges Eli To Keep Quiet, But His Childhood Memories May Prevent That

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 22 reveal that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) finds out about Lani Price’s (Sal Stowers) pregnancy. She begs him to keep quiet about their night of passion. However, his own childhood may prevent him from being able to honor her request.

According to the Facebook group Days Of Our Lives, Secrets Revealed, DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead reveal more baby drama for Lani. She was broken up with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) when she slept with Eli. However, that doesn’t change that JJ could be hurt by the paternity news. Due to him recently contemplating suicide, Lani doesn’t think he is strong enough to handle the truth.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Eli finds out that Lani is pregnant. He is a smart guy and quickly figures out that he is probably the child’s father. However, Lani begs him not to say anything. Will he agree to her request or do the right thing and tell the truth?

Fans need to go back in time and remember when Eli first came to Salem. For decades, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) kept the identity of his father a secret. She told nobody that Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) dead son, David, was Eli’s father. Valerie raised him as a single mother until she met a kind man that acted as a father figure to Eli. For a long time, Eli thought that man was his dad.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously revealed that when Eli applied to the FBI, a thorough background check was conducted. There were a lot of questions since the facts didn’t match up to what Eli was saying. That is how he found out that his mother lied about his paternity. Eventually, he discovered that David was his real father. Unfortunately, by the time he found out the truth, David was dead.

It caused a huge rift between Eli and Valerie. He was angry and wanted nothing to do with his mother. Eventually, they patched things up. However, not knowing his real father was a huge issue for Eli growing up. There is no way that he will allow another child to go through what he did.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Eli Grant will probably do the right thing. Not only does Lani’s baby deserve to know the truth, but so does JJ. However, this also means that Eli’s girlfriend, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will find out that he cheated. What will this do to the couple? Will Gabi understand why it happened or is it unforgivable?

