‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Strikes Out Again, Camila Banus Explains Gabi’s Reaction

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 15 reveal that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) tries his unique flirtation method on another woman. However, Gabi Hernandez is not interested. Actress Camila Banus explained to Soap Opera Digest Gabi’s repulsion, explaining that Stefan’s way of approaching women is a complete turn-off.

On Wednesday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Stefan DiMera will approach Gabi Hernandez. Despite her being in a relationship with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey,) Stefan asks her out to dinner. Of course, she refuses to go out on a date with him.

Although the Salem newcomer thinks he is smooth, he keeps striking out with women. Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously revealed that he tried flirting with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). That didn’t end up going very well. Next, he worked on Abigail (Marci Miller). She is in love with Chad (Billy Flynn) and was disgusted by the flirtation.

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Camila Banus explained why Gabi is so revolted by Stefan’s offer. It isn’t just because she is attached. At the core of it, Stefan’s approach makes him unattractive to women.

“He’s very flirtatious to the point that he’s overly confident and slightly egotistical, and these are turn-offs.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Stefan thinks he can have any woman he wants. He seems to thrive on the fact that he is handsome. In his mind, all women want him. However, he doesn’t realize that his egotistical attitude doesn’t turn women on, it actually drives them away.

There is also the fact that he seems to flirt with both single and attached women. Going after his brother’s wife isn’t even off limits. He also doesn’t seem to understand that women are repulsed by him. In the love department, Stefan DiMera seems rather clueless.

Even though Chloe, Gabi, and Abigail are not interested, one of them will use it to her advantage. Abby is determined to do whatever is necessary to help her husband, Chad DiMera. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal she knows that Stefan has a crush on her. She is using this as a strategy to get information from him. So far, Stefan is careful about what he says, though.

The other part of Abigail’s plan is to distract Stefan. So far, it seems to be working, especially when she opens the door wearing nothing but a towel. However, she might end up over her head when Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) informs Stefan of Abigail’s game.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.