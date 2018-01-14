WWE Rumors: John Cena Moving Back To ‘SmackDown Live’ Before ‘WrestleMania 34’

John Cena is set to make his return to WWE programming for Raw’s 25th anniversary. Unlike many of his recent appearances, Cena is expected to stick around for quite some time. Cena has already been confirmed for the ‘Royal Rumble‘ Match. He is also scheduled for every edition of Monday Night Raw and the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV in February. Most fans assumed he’d stay with Raw through WrestleMania 34.

With all the rumors about John Cena facing The Undertaker, most people just assumed their feud would be featured on Raw before the grandest stage of them all. However, Cena isn’t scheduled for any WWE events in March with the exception of the WWE FastLane PPV for SmackDown Live. It’s now being rumored that Cena will be exclusive to “the blue brand” after the Elimination Chamber PPV and into WrestleMania 34.

On paper, John Cena vs. The Undertaker could still happen on SmackDown Live. After all, The Undertaker was backstage during the show last week and both stars have a rich history with the brand. However, it has also been rumored that Vince McMahon wants Kevin Owens to defend the WWE Title against Cena on the showcase of the immortals. The truth is there are more opportunities for John Cena on SmackDown Live.

John Cena’s opponent for WrestleMania 34 is still up in the air. WWE

There have been conflicting reports about John Cena winning the Royal Rumble Match in two weeks. It’s been said that he’s the favorite to win the match and rumors about him challenging for the WWE Title may confirm those reports. However, it’s also being reported that Cena will not win the ‘Royal Rumble’ because he’s expected to face The Deadman. Honestly, it seems like WWE officials haven’t made a decision just yet.

John Cena’s schedule for February is confirmed and he’ll make his return to WWE television during Raw’s 25th anniversary. The expectation is Cena’s next feud and match for WrestleMania 34 will be set up during that event. However, WWE officials may just be setting up his feud heading into the Elimination Chamber PPV. If he’s moving to SmackDown Live before April, his match for WrestleMania might not come to light until John Cena’s appearance at WWE FastLane, which only means another two months of speculation. No matter what WWE officials have planned, John Cena’s match is expected to be something special this year.