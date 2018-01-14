Oprah Expertly Claps Back At Instagram Troll

One might think that Oprah Winfrey wouldn’t even have time to respond to those trolling the comments section of her Instagram posts. Most of the time, she probably doesn’t. As one troll learned the hard way, on Saturday she did.

Oprah posted a video of herself having a #TimesUp conversation with others involved in the project. Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rimes, America Ferrera, and a handful of other women involved in the anti-sexual misconduct movement were featured. In the caption, she wrote, “his I did Monday night before the mudslides hit. #TimesUp conversation with @reesewitherspoon, @shondarhimes, @americaferrera, @traceeellisross, @nportmanofficial, Kathleen Kennedy, and Nina Shaw. Hope you’ll watch tomorrow on @CBSSundayMorning.”

There was nothing controversial about what Oprah wrote. Of course, that didn’t stop plenty of people from writing negative comments and just being rude in general. That’s par for the course for any celebrity and most of the time they just ignore.

However, this time, when one commenter wrote, “I don’t like you” in the comments section of Oprah’s post, she just couldn’t help but answer back. Oprah’s simple yet classy response made it clear that she doesn’t have time for her haters and doesn’t seem to understand why they are making time for her.

Oprah tagged the commenter to make sure that they knew she was speaking to them. Then she wrote, “then why are u here on this feed? Life is too short to follow and engage with people u don’t like. Peace out.” Then, in the same message, Oprah flashed the peace sign emoji and that was that.

Ever since receiving the Cecil B. Demille award at the Golden Globes last week, Oprah has been receiving quite a bit of media attention. The media mogul gave a speech so rousing that there are calls to have her run for president in 2020 against Donald Trump. She has also taken a leadership role in the #TimesUp movement, which started after Harvey Weinstein and many other Hollywood bigwigs were accused of decades of sexual misconduct.

Unfortunately for Oprah’s Instagram troll and others who may not care for her, it doesn’t look like she’ll be going anywhere anytime soon. If she continues responding to those trolling her social media, things could get very interesting.