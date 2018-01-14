Kylie Jenner: Her Reaction To Baby Labor Rumors, ‘KUWTK’ Star Still Pregnant

Kylie Jenner caused headlines earlier this week following a social media frenzy claiming that the reality star was in labor, which is reportedly not true.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie was stunned by the attention she had received this week with fans freaking out that she was supposedly ready to give birth.

Sources tell the media publication that this is not the case — in fact, Kylie Jenner is only eight months pregnant and still has a couple of weeks to go before she’s due to pop.

The 20-year-old is said to be keeping a low profile at her home in Hidden Hills as she gears up for labor, which she’s said to be very nervous about, but Kylie is beyond excited to meet her baby, which insiders say is a girl.

The socialite was baffled by the news that she was supposed to be in labor, having called friends and family to assure them that she was fine at home, eagerly waiting to finally welcome her baby in the world, but her water had not broken.

It’s unclear where the rumor stemmed from, but wherever it started from, it didn’t take long for media outlets to draw their own stories from the tweets and assume that Kylie Jenner was gearing up to give birth.

Sources say that she simply laughed it off, with Hollywood Life adding that the socialite is stunned by the fact that people are so invested in her pregnancy, which is another reason why she’s kept such a low profile in recent months.

She doesn’t want the attention that would come from showing her baby bump in public, and Kylie Jenner also thinks that in doing so, she could potentially put herself and her child at risk considering that the photographers can be overwhelming for the most part.

It’s believed that Kylie Jenner is planning to move in with her baby’s father and boyfriend, Travis Scott, once the baby has been delivered. They will live at the TV personality’s $7 million home, which she purchased last year prior to starting a relationship with her rapper beau.

Kylie Jenner is not in labor, the source affirms.