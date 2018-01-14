‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Jan. 16: Victor Discovers A Shocker, Nick-Nikki Team Up For A Project

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, January 16, reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will team up with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) on a special project. On Monday’s episode, Nick will rant that Sharon (Sharon Case) took in a homeless woman and her children. He will feel that it isn’t safe with Faith and Mariah in the house. Nikki decides to go over to her house to check it out and discovers that the woman Sharon took in was the woman from the Christmas episode. She believes that Kathy is an angel sent from Katherine Chancellor. As for the special project, Nikki may have a plan to spend more time with her.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nikki will leave Victor (Eric Braeden) to tend to Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) while she and Nick work on their new project. While Victor is supervising Reed, he learns a shocker. He learns that Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Scott had sex in the storage unit.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that he will rant at Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that she should have told him. He will say that he doesn’t like being left out of the loop. Victoria will probably apologize for keeping the scoop from him. Perhaps, she will say that she didn’t want to bring more shame on Abby by talking about it.

The real question is will Victor confront Scott or let Abby know he found out about their little tryst in the storage unit?

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Devon (Bryton James) will have a chat with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Mariah and Devon were in a committed relationship for several months. Mariah decided to break up because she didn’t feel a connection to him.

They haven’t really talked much since their breakup so their chat should be interesting. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah may push him to admit his feelings for his ex-wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan).

Hilary has been fighting baby fever for several weeks, so if Devon decides to give their relationship another try, she will have babies on the mind. Devon has been reluctant to trust Hilary again. He isn’t sure she is capable of changing.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.