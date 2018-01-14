Dakota Johnson Is Fifty Shades Of Happy Dating Chris Martin After Gwyneth Paltrow Announces Engagement

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin stepped out together this week after Gwyneth Paltrow made her engagement public. Fifty Shades actress and Coldplay singer have been dating for months now, but have kept their time together as private as possible. To make sure that the American paparazzi do not catch them at the celebrity prone spots in Los Angeles and New York, Dakota and Chris opted to go abroad so that they can get to know each other.

However, with Gwyneth Paltrow announcing that she is now engaged to Brad Falchuk, it looks like the coast is clear for the actress and the musician to start dating near Hollywood. This weekend, Fifty Shades Freed starlet and the 40-year-old was spotted in a members-only restaurant in Malibu.

“Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been pictured together for the first time after their romance was confirmed last month,” reports Daily Mail. “[…] the 28-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey beauty is seen enjoying a night out with the Coldplay frontman in Malibu. The duo arrived at Soho House in the 40-year-old musician’s Jeep with Dakota covering her face in a bid to go unrecognized.”

At the end of the evening, Dakota was seen heading home with Chris.

She seemed like she was in high spirits the entire night out, looking “very happy” and being very “flirty with her new boyfriend, according to Just Jared.

The last time that the actress and the singer were seen together was leaving Paris from Charles De Gaulle airport this past December. The paparazzi managed to catch them right at the end of the trip, confirming that they are indeed in a relationship.

They decided to spend the holidays apart. Chris Martin joined his ex-wife and his two kids in Antigua, choosing to invest the last few days of 2017 frolicking on the beach with his family. Dakota also chose family over lover and got on the plane to Aspen, Colorado, where her mother, Melanie Griffith owns a beautiful mountain mansion.

With February just around the corner, the 28-year-old actress is about to get really busy. The last installment of Fifty Shades is coming out next month, which means that her schedule will soon overflow with promotional commitments and TV appearances.

Despite the fact that she or her films were not nominated for an award, she attended the Golden Globes 2018. She stole the show in an amazing Gucci gown she wore for the red carpet.

Chris Martin has two kids, Apple and Moses, with Oscar-winning ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.