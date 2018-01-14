‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Monday, January 15: JJ Begs Lani Not To Abort Baby, Vivian And Stefan Plot

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, January 15 reveal desperation and a complicated plot. One man thinks that he’s going to be a dad. However, he doesn’t understand that there is another Salem resident that could be the father. Plus, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will work on their plans.

On Monday, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will beg Lani Price (Sal Stowers) not to have an abortion. As fans know, the detective is conflicted about what she should do.

Lani walked into JJ’s room to see him in bed with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). However she misunderstood what she was seeing. Not having all the facts, she ran to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and the two ended up in bed together. Now, she doesn’t know who is the father of her child. Due to the timing of conception, she is pretty sure that Eli is the dad.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Opera Digest reveal that JJ will find out that Lani plans to terminate the pregnancy. He will beg her not to do it. Thinking that he is the father, he wants to have the baby. He is excited about it, which is tearing Lani apart. She should just tell him the truth. However, due to his recent suicide attempt, she doesn’t think he can handle the truth.

On Monday, fans can also expect to see some interaction between Vivian and Stefan. They will have a conversation and discuss their plans for DiMera Enterprises as well as for the whole family. Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) might also be discussed. The three appear to be working together. However, not everything is as it seems. Complicating matters, a sneak peek video for the upcoming week reveals that someone kills Andre.

The residents of Salem are not sure what to make of Stefan DiMera. Even though the DNA tests that showed that he was telling the truth, it would not be the first time a DNA test was tampered with. There is also the storyline of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) at war with his newly discovered brother.

Fans will have to keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next.