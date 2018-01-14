Ed Westwick And Jessica Serfaty Spotted Out Together, Still Going Strong Despite Assault Allegations

Ed Westwick has stayed noticeably under the radar after three separate women stepped forward in November accusing the actor of sexual assault. Ed shared two posts on social media after allegations arose denying all three of the women’s accounts and has not shared anything with his followers since.

Ed’s girlfriend, America’s Next Top Model contestant Jessica Serfaty, shared an image with Ed right after the claims arose, but has not shared anything with the Gossip Girl actor since. Jessica has continued to post on all her social media platforms, mostly consisting of selfies.

There was never any news of a break-up for the couple, but fans questioned the status of their relationship after they went silent on social media. Now, Us Weekly is reporting the duo was spotted at Katsuya in Hollywood last Thursday. According to an eyewitness, the couple enjoyed dinner together at the popular Japanese restaurant, while kissing and laughing the whole night.

Jessica also shared a quick video on social media last week of a handwritten note, which fans were guessing was sent from Ed. The note was signed with the letter E and suggested the actor had gifted his girlfriend with a jacket and told her she could never have enough.

The model has remained extremely respectful of her boyfriend’s privacy during this difficult time and rarely alludes to him on Instagram or Twitter.

Back in November, Us Weekly also reported the couple was in the midst of getting engaged before the allegations made headlines. A source spoke with the publication claiming Ed was not far from asking Jessica the big question, but things have been put on hold as things haven’t been going well for the White Gold actor.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Ed had been booted from BBC’s Agatha Christie television adaptation, Ordeal by Innocence. The three-part series was set to premiere back in December but was put on hold when the three women stepped forward. The network and the producers made the decision to remove Ed from their program, and have replaced him with actor Christian Cook.

Ordeal by Innocence is set to begin re-shoots at the end of this month. Ed’s role in fellow BBC production, White Gold, is still up in the air. White Gold airs on BBC2 and has different producers who have not come to a decision yet.