NHL Trade Rumors: Should Oilers Or Leafs Trade For Red Wings’ Mike Green?

One of the hottest subject of NHL trade rumors today is Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green. He is in his last year of the contract with the team, and as he becomes a free agent after that, the Red Wings are exploring a trade for him. Should the Edmonton Oilers or the Toronto Maple Leafs trade for Green?

Mike Green would be a valuable asset for the Edmonton Oilers. His presence would bolster the Oilers’ roster and help them return to the playoffs this season, per the Hockey Writers. Oilers need to work on their goaltending and scoring depth. In addition, they can afford Mike Green’s $6 million cap hit, and their need for someone like him would make it worth it to trade their first or second round pick plus a prospect. In exchange, Oilers’ assets would be beneficial for Detroit Red Wings as the team rebuilds.

Green would also be a perfect fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs can take advantage of Green’s defense skills, and Fansided said the team really needs a right-handed defenseman now. His skill set includes his offensive mindset and touch, high-end mobility, a right-handed shot, ability to quarterback a power play and playmaking vision. Green can provide them a second or third caliber pairing caliber defenseman, the publication added. Maple Leafs have been rebuilding and adding Green to their roster would better their chances at winning the Stanley Cup. They have a first-round pick and two second-round picks as tradable assets to acquire Mike Green, although they have no more cap space to spare.

Red Wings defenseman Mike Green selected for 2018 NHL All-Star Game https://t.co/77pI6absx7 — Washington Caps News (@dmddusseau) January 11, 2018

As of writing, Mike Green has a total score of 24 points (four goals and 20 assists) this season and is averaging 0.57 per game. The 32-year-old is now in his third season with the Red Wings and 13th season with the league. He has also been just selected for the 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa, his second All-Star nomination since he joined the National Hockey League.

The league’s trade deadline is on February 26. Other NHL teams that should move quickly in making a trade include the New York Islanders, the St. Louis Blues, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Los Angeles Kings, per USA Today.