‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Jan. 22-26: Hope & Rafe Set Wedding Date, Murder Weapon Stunner, Will Moves

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 22-26 reveal that Andre’s (Thaao Penghlis) death will shake the residents of Salem. As the storyline continues, we can expect to see twists and turns, as well as old favorite characters exploring their dark side. This week clues will be uncovered and suspects will be identified for the murder of Andre diMera. Will (Chandler Massey) moves next door to somebody who would rather he not be there. Love is also in the air in Salem, as Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) finally set their wedding date.

Now that Rafe and Hope have made peace, they’re finally making a formidable team again. These two love being detectives and figuring out who committed the crime. Days of Our Lives spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that on Monday, January 22, Rafe will find the murder weapon. However, the murder weapon is “unusual” which helps him and Hope in their investigation. The Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that because of the unique murder weapon, the duo is able to narrow down their suspect list almost immediately, and are able to come up with a possible suspect. However, DOOL fans know that the Salem PD prefers taking a long approach to catching criminals. Viewers can expect the murderer to be on the loose for quite a while yet. The fact that these lovebirds also have other things on their mind, besides work, might also be part of the reason why the case won’t be front-and-center of their agenda.

Will really likes Paul (Christopher Sean), but Paul actually would prefer to keep his distance from him. However, distance is the last thing on Will’s mind when he moves in right next door to Paul. He knows that he needs to take his time in winning over Paul. He knows that if Paul sees him every day, he will begin to soften towards him and their friendship will grow. His scheme pays off because, on Wednesday, January 24, Days of Our Lives spoilers state that the two begin to bond. Where does this leave Sonny (Freddy Smith)? Will and Sonny are not even divorced yet, and he is already moving in on Sonny’s almost-husband. According to Days of Our Lives spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Will and Sonny will eventually end up together again.

Rope fans will be excited to hear that Hope and Rafe will finally be setting a wedding date. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 22-26, indicate that the two will finally make their wedding date official. The two are also working on Andre’s murder case, but have clearly also got other love priorities. Setting a wedding date is all good and well when there are no secrets between two lovers, but what if the bride doesn’t know that her fiancé cheated on her very recently? Will Hope and Rafe get married once she finds out that he and Sami (Alison Sweeney) slept together?