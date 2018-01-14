‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham’s Revenge — Jack Attacked, Ashley Blamed

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the syringe with Ashley Abbott’s (Eileen Davidson) fingerprints on it will be used to harm someone soon. YR fans know the toxins in the needle are potentially deadly, but will Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) use the syringe on someone and if so, who will be in harm’s way? The latest Y&R spoilers and rumors tease that Graham’s master plan is to get the Abbotts out of his way and the drugs he stole are the perfect plan.

Two Abbott Targets, One Syringe

Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps for next week promise that on Wednesday, Graham oversteps. But first, on Monday’s Young and the Restless episode, Graham invites Ashley into Dina Mergeron’s (Marla Adams) suite at the GCAC and pretends to make nice. That’s when he gets her prints on the syringe. Graham asks Ashley to hand him his insulin from the fridge, and she will handle the needle then put it back when he tells her to forget it.

Later, after Ashley leaves, you’ll see on Monday that Graham carefully puts the syringe into a plastic baggie and he handles it so that the only prints on it are Ashley’s. But there’s just one potentially toxic dose in the syringe and three targets. Graham doesn’t see Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) as too much of an obstacle since she’s rarely in Genoa City but Ashley and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) are both obstacles to be dealt with – but who is the target?

Sibling Rivalry at Jabot Sets Them Up

Lots of people in Genoa City know that things are rough between Jack and Ashley. Their rivalry for control of Jabot is well known. Jack irritated Ashley with his “blood Abbott” condition and renovating the lab and telling Ashley that’s where she belongs. Plus, as soon as the Abbotts lost Dina in court to her husband Graham, Ashley decided to resume the arbitration to decide who would take control of Jabot, according to Y&R spoilers, helped by her lawyer Tony Kingsman (Michael Masini).

With this animosity in the public eye, if something happens to one of the Abbott siblings, the other will be a suspect. Since Graham got Ashley’s prints on the syringe, she must not be the target. The other realistic options are Jack and Dina. Since Dina and Graham have a deal for him to see her to her death, that would make sense. Recent interviews with showrunner Mal Young indicate that Dina’s not dying anytime soon, so she should be safe.

Fingerprints Point To Ashley

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers from Canyon News hint at murder for February sweeps, and although we know Jack won’t die, he might be harmed in an attempt. If anything happens to Jack, the two likeliest suspects are Graham and Ashley. But since Graham went out of his way to get Ashley’s fingerprints on the syringe, it sure seems like Ashley would be implicated. Plus, the toxins came from Ashley’s lab, and it would be easy to say that the break-in was faked to allow her to steal drugs.

Young and the Restless spoilers say there’s also the matter that Ashley hasn’t provided a full list of what’s missing, and that seems suspect, although she blamed it on the lab renovation. There are also persistent Y&R rumors that it will be Graham that winds up dead. If the syringe winds up in Graham instead of Jack during a scuffle, that aligns with the Young and the Restless spoilers for a sweeps death next month. According to soap social media, most Y&R fans can’t way to see Graham leave Genoa City whether it’s in an Uber or a body bag!

Catch up on the latest YR scoop on two steamy hookups next week, Christian’s paternity reveal, a teased Shick reunion, and Jack’s looming breakdown over the crisis in his personal and professional life. Watch CBS daily for the latest Y&R episodes and be sure to check back often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers.