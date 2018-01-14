Kylie Jenner: Pregnancy Allegedly Changing Her Relationship With Tyga Amid Travis Scott Feud

Kylie Jenner being pregnant has reportedly strengthened her on-off friendship with Tyga, it has been alleged.

Hollywood Life claims that Kylie and Tyga have been in contact irregularly and are slowly but surely becoming good friends again following their breakup in March 2016.

With insiders having claimed that things haven’t been going too good between Kylie Jenner and the father of her child, Travis Scott, sources say that the reality star has found comfort in talking to her ex-boyfriend again.

While they don’t talk all the time, they have been messaging each other enough for it to be assumed that they are back on good terms with one another.

Kylie Jenner and Travis have been feuding with one another for several months, it has been alleged in the past, with reports claiming that the 20-year-old is often under the assumption that the rapper is cheating on her.

The TV personality is just weeks away from giving birth and fears that Travis might not even be present when she’s expected to welcome their first child into the world.

With her back in contact with Tyga, sources say that things could potentially progress to them being more than just friends again.

The “Faded” hitmaker is still said to be in love with Kylie Jenner, whom he had dated for close to three years. Tyga never stopped loving his ex-girlfriend, a source told Hollywood Life, adding that he would love to get back together with her.

Things are allegedly pointing towards Kylie inviting her former lover to help her welcome the child she is bound to share with Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner has lacked a support system, aside from her family, since finding out that she’s pregnant, and with Scott being on tour, she’s found it extremely difficult coping by herself — especially with the birth being just a month away.

While Kylie Jenner’s hormones are all over the place, her decision to speak with Tyga again has certainly given fans hope that the former couple could be reconciling, especially with the chance that Tyga could be present in the delivery room.

Jenner has yet to share the news of her own pregnancy.