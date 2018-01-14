Tiny Harris: T.I. Cancels Xscape Interview Over Wife’s Alleged Affair With Floyd Mayweather

Tiny Harris was forced to back out of an interview with her group, Xscape, over T.I.’s knowledge that she was expected to answer questions about her relationship with Floyd Mayweather.

The girl band was scheduled to be interview by Hollywood Unlocked for an intimate interview concerning their reunion and, of course, what they have been up to in their personal lives.

One of the questions that were notably going to be asked is what the situation is with Tiny Harris’ relationship concerning the boxing champion.

Harris was said to have shared a brief fling with Floyd in 2017, during the time she had taken a much-needed break from her marriage with T.I., whom she had also filed for divorce from at the time.

Given that Tiny Harris had enough evidence to accuse her husband of cheating on her, she wanted a break from the rapper and his supposed shenanigans, which allegedly led her to having secret hookups with Mayweather.

While Tiny has denied those claims, T.I. seems to be under the impression that something definitely happened between the two, which is why he didn’t hesitate to cancel the interview that Xscape had been booked for.

Tiny Harris, who was already gearing up for the interview with the other women, was then informed that they would not go forward with the planned events due to T.I.’s demands that Xscape would not partake in any activities at Hollywood Unlocked.

In recent weeks, sources have said that things are working out extremely well between T.I. and Tiny Harris. Since their reconciliation last summer, the two have managed to make their marriage work again, with the rapper even attending several of Tiny’s shows.

Keeping that in mind, T.I. doesn’t want to bring up topics concerning men that Harris is said to have been hooking up with while he and his wife had taken a break from one another.

Tiny Harris did not address the situation on social media, but one of the anchors that were expected to host the interview admitted that it was T.I. who canceled the session at the very last minute.