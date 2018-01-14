Kim Kardashian Furious Over Rob’s Feud With Blac Chyna In ‘KUWTK’ Teaser Amid Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian shared her concerns regarding Rob’s feud with Blac Chyna in a teaser trailer for this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Though the family stayed silent on the matters in public, their reality will touch on the touchy subject that has since seen Chyna seeking multiple lawsuits against the family for tarnishing her image and her brand.

Last summer, Rob infamously leaked nude photos of his baby’s mother, claiming that she used him for money and fame — an allegation which the former has strongly denied.

Of course, the feud between the former couple quickly made the headlines, infuriating the Kardashians, who are notoriously known for trying to abstain from negative press in fear that it could hurt their empire.

In the sneak peek of the forthcoming episode, Kim Kardashian sits down with her sibling, Khloe, stressing that she’s disappointed in Rob for how he handled the situation with Chyna because his actions have an effect on the entire family.

Kim noted that she went off on her younger brother for the scandal he had put on himself by leaking intimate photos of Chyna, who has since filed a lawsuit against Rob in correlation to the racy images he had put out for the world to see.

Kim Kardashian adds that she’s beyond disappointed, adding that she wishes he had handled things differently before Khloe goes on to stress that the family should simply focus on the positive moving forward.

The preview ends with Kim Kardashian saying that, for the fact that Rob has plenty of sisters, he could have spoken to them before reacting in the way that he did, which brought a lot of attention to the family — the kind that Kim doesn’t like.

On top of that, multiple lawsuits are still being processed, with Chyna reportedly looking to earn up to $10 million in damages for what she claims was an attempt by the family to ruin her public image.

Rob and Chyna are no longer on speaking terms, and it’s believed that Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family aren’t speaking to the mother of two either.