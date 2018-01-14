Kylie Jenner Not Announcing Pregnancy Until Birth, Baby Not Featured On ‘KUWTK’

Kylie Jenner isn’t taking the same approach that her sisters have taken in the past when it comes to making a pregnancy announcement.

While some have taken to tabloid magazines to grace the cover and show off their bumps, others have kept it rather simple by simply posting a photo on Instagram and letting fans know that they were expecting a baby.

Kylie Jenner is doing something that nobody in her family has done yet — she doesn’t plan on making any sort of announcement regarding her pregnancy or the baby’s due date, according to Hollywood Life.

The 20-year-old is rather impressed how she’s managed to keep out of the limelight for as long as she has, despite the fact that fans are well aware about her pregnancy.

Kylie isn’t too bothered about people knowing, so long as she can stay away from the media and photographers.

Jenner has grown to love the speculation behind Kylie’s absence on social media and in public. The obvious reason, of course, being that she’s pregnant, but that wouldn’t necessarily have to stop her from posting photos on Instagram, fans have argued.

Sources stress, however, that Kylie’s priorities have changed over the past couple of months. She’s not interested in the things that she was doing just a year ago — motherhood and continuing with the success of her brands is her main priority now.

Kylie Jenner feels that by making any sort of announcement regarding her pregnancy, it’s just going to bring a lot of unwanted attention into her life, and seeing that she’s just a month away from giving birth, the reality star really doesn’t want to be dealing with the invasion of photographers at her home.

It was just last week when reports had claimed that Kylie Jenner had gained a considerable amount of weight — so much that it had also affected her confidence to leave her home in public.

Staying out of the limelight is something that Kylie Jenner has definitely adjusted to, and with the way things are going, it will remain like this.

The insider concludes by saying that fans shouldn’t hold their breath in the hopes for a pregnancy announcement from Kylie Jenner.