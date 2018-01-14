Embattled UKIP leader Henry Bolton, 54, was already in hot water for a cheating scandal involving Jo Marney, and now he’s being asked to resign after his former mistress and now girlfriend Marney, 25, was caught texting racists thoughts about Meghan Markle, the fiancee of Prince Harry to a friend. Senior members of Bolton’s own party are pushing for Bolton to step down after Jo Marney’s communications about Markle tainting “our Royal Family” with her seed. Party chair Paul Oakden said he plans to make a decision today about the future of UKIP (United Kingdom Independence Party) leader Henry Bolton who has been dogged by scandal.

UKIP Is Giving Henry Bolton A Chance To Retire Amidst Jo Marney Racism Scandal

The Guardian says that Oakden is looking for a plan to “remedy the situation” involving Bolton and Jo Marney who has been suspended from the party after racist texts about Meghan Markle surfaced.

“I think it is very clear that Henry is increasingly in a position where he’s got some difficult decisions to make.”

Oakden says the party will meet to determine what to do about Henry Bolton and the racist comments about Meghan Markle made by Bolton’s girlfriend, Jo Marney. But Oakden says that they wouldn’t need to meet if Henry Bolton resigns first.

“Whether or not the party decides it is willing to give that support to Henry is for the party to decide.”

Jo Marney And Friend Text About Meghan Markle

UKIP leader's girlfriend Jo Marney revealed to be an out and out racist in string of texts to former friend. Marney has now been expelled from her boyfriend's partyhttps://t.co/AR3dZua8ae pic.twitter.com/9f10Qr7ZOH — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 13, 2018

But UKIP MEP (Member of European Parliament) Bill Etheridge isn’t willing to be as diplomatic as Oakden in reference to Henry Bolton and his girlfriend Jo Marney’s comments about Meghan Markle, a future member of the Royal Family. Etheridge tweeted that Henry Bolton needs to resign.

“I am calling for Henry Bolton to resign as Ukip leader. A quick resignation is now essential to allow the party to regroup and campaign properly for Brexit.”

Bolton Was Already In Hot Water After Leaving His Wife For Marney

Henry Bolton was already under scrutiny after he left his wife, Tatiana, the mother of his two children, last January for Jo Marney. Bolton has previously stated that he was “against racism and Nazis,” and says that Marney was suspended after the questionable text about Meghan Markle was made public. But Bolton and Marney are still together despite the Markle scandal and the Marney suspension.

“Jo was suspended immediately upon us receiving this information.”

Jo Marney’s statement was more of an excuse than an apology in reference to Meghan Markle and racist talk. Marney says her texts to a friend were blown out of proportion.

“The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognize the offense they have caused.”

UKIP suspends party leader Henry Bolton’s girlfriend Jo Marney for shocking racist remarks about Meghan Markle She claimed Prince Harry’s black American fiancee will taint the Royal Family with her seed and pave the way for a black king https://t.co/yedqZuHpUs pic.twitter.com/QAoSLumh13 — Scott Nelson (@SocialistVoice) January 14, 2018

Jo Marney Thinks Meghan Markle Will Taint The Royal Family

In the texts sent by Jo Marney to a male friend just before Henry Bolton split with his wife, Marney shared her feelings about Meghan Markle and the damage she believes Prince Harry is doing to the monarchy by marrying the “black American” says Daily Mail. Marney said that by marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is paving the way for a “black king.”

Jo Marney, whose Twitter profile says that she is a “Presenter, Music Journalist, Model, Actor, and Brexiteer,” criticizes Meghan Markle for being an actress. She also says that Meghan Markle is just one more instance of the immigration problem.

“This is Britain. Not Africa.”

The friend that Jo Marney was texting then suggests that Marney is being racist criticizing Meghan Markle because she is black.

“Lol, so what… Not wanting other races and cultures to invade your own culture doesn’t mean I hate their race. Just means I don’t want their cultures invading mine.”

When the friend asked what was wrong with Meghan Markle, Marney ironically said that Markle was obsessed with race and that she was “pushing her way to the top slowly.”

Prince Harry Has Defended Meghan Markle And Racist Rants In The Press

It’s fair to say that by not only sharing racist views but by calling out Meghan Markle, the fiancee of Prince Harry, Jo Marney, and by association, Henry Bolton crossed the line of no return. Last year, Prince Harry issued a statement through Kensington Palace after racist banter about Meghan Markle reached a new and nasty level. Just prior to the engagement announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a rep issued a statement that said that the racist and sexist talk should stop.