Donald Trump Wanted ‘Bisexual Threesome’ Months After Melania Had Given Birth To Barron Trump, Report Says

Donald Trump reportedly wanted to have “bisexual threesome” months after Melania had given birth to Donald Trump, according to various sources who spoke to The Daily Beast.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels (real name: Stephanie Clifford) a month before the 2016 presidential election to not disclose the president’s alleged affair with her. Like some other news outlets, TDB had also been attempting to arrange an interview with Daniels prior to the election, but she pulled out of the proposed meeting after having promised details about her affair. Had she spoken out at the time, sources say, the revelations about Trump’s alleged affair with Daniels would have come on the heels of a sexual harassment accusation against Trump by another porn star, Jessica Drake, who had claimed in October 2016 that he had forcefully tried to kiss her and promised $10,000 in exchange for sex.

Trump and the White House vehemently deny the accusations, but Michael Wolff’s explosive book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, also quotes Stephen Bannon claiming that Trump’s lawyers “took care” of as many as 100 women before the election, as reported by Business Insider.

“Look, Kasowitz has known [Trump] for twenty-five years. Kasowitz has gotten him out of all kinds of jams. Kasowitz on the campaign – what did we have, a hundred women? Kasowitz took care of all of them.”

BREAKING: Trump Cheated on Melania With Porn Star "Stormy Daniels," Paid Six-Figure Hush-Money 30 Days Before the 2016 President Election to Cover It Up, Using Russiagate Figure Michael Cohen As a Fixer: https://t.co/IoogBC0e3h pic.twitter.com/KfPtv0bMR2 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 12, 2018

And as shocking as these allegations of sexual affairs existing between Donald Trump and porn stars may be, what is even more astonishing is the fact that Trump, who is known to have derided LGBTQ community in the past, was open — and even excited — at the idea of a bisexual threesome with Daniels and another porn star, Alana Evans.

“Stormy calls me four or five times, by the last two phone calls she’s with Donald [Trump] and I can hear him, and he’s talking through the phone to me saying, ‘Oh come on Alana, let’s have some fun! Let’s have some fun! Come to the party, we’re waiting for you.’ And I was like, ‘OMG it’s Donald Trump!’ Men like him scare me because they have so much power and this was way before his presidential nomination. So I bailed on them and turned my phone off.”

It has been reported that Trump met Stormy Daniels in July 2006 at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada. The incident that Alana Evans mentions happened a few months after this event, which is also a few months after Melania had given birth to Barron Trump. Daniels privately discussed having had an affair with Trump for a significant period of time after their first meeting, effectively meaning that Donald Trump had been cheating on Melania with porn stars while she was pregnant as well as being an absentee father to his youngest son soon after he was just born, if the timelines of the reports are to be believed.

President Donald Trump ‘invited adult film stars for bisexual threesome’ https://t.co/Iom6BlWWbA — PinkNews (@PinkNews) January 14, 2018

Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels was first reported in 2011 by tabloid website TheDirty.com, where an anonymous tipster had claimed that Trump had been cheating on a pregnant Melania with Daniels.

The porn star did not deny the affair, although she gave a take down notice claiming the tabloid website had infringed her privacy.