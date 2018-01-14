‘Homeland’ Season 7 Release Date And Trailer: Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin Return In Action-Packed Season

Homeland Season 7 is returning to Showtime in 2018 and the first-look trailer has been released. Claire Dames returns as Carrie Mathison and Mandy Patinkin reprises his role as Saul. In the sixth season, fans lost a major character and the finale set up what fans can expect in Season 7 of Homeland.

The release date for the premiere episode of Season 7 is February 11, 2018. The season will feature 12 episodes and the plot will revolve around Carrie leaving her job in the White House and challenging Elizabeth Keane’s rogue presidency from the outside.

The trailer for Season 7 of Homeland shows Carrie calling out the Keane administrations abuse of civil rights, which involves the arrest of numerous intelligent officials. Saul is shown behind bars in a federal prison and President Keane continues her crackdown after an assassination attempt. Saul is later seen in the trailer as the National Security advisor to Carrie’s surprise.

Brett O’Keefe, the right-wing media personality who was introduced in Season 6, returns in the trailer where he will likely chase another conspiracy theory concerning Keane’s administration. Peter Quinn died in Season 6, and was portrayed by Rupert Friend for five seasons. Quinn is not expected to return despite rumors that he is not dead.

Dar Adal doesn’t appear in the trailer and it is unclear whether the former CIA Black Operations Director will return in Season 7.

Season 7 was shot in Virginia, where most of the first three seasons set up production. The popular series has already been renewed for Season 8 and showrunner Alex Gansa suggested in an interview with Deadline that it will be the final season.

Gansa also revealed that the two finale seasons will be one story and hinted at Sergeant Brody being part of the narrative. While he didn’t rule out Brody’s return, the showrunner stated that he believes Carrie has gotten past her former lover.

Carrie Mathison will be returning to form in the upcoming season. The CIA operative has been out of the intelligence agency for a while and is opting to fight injustice on the outside. The trailer teases Carrie’s struggles with bipolar disorder as she gets back to spying on Keane’s administration.

It is unclear how Carrie and Saul’s relationship will evolve as she seemed stunned that Saul was promoted to National Security Advisor.

Homeland Season 7 returns February 11 on Showtime.