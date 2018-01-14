‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Is Returning To The WWE To Take On Cody Rhodes

Stephen Amell days in the wrestling ring are far from over. The Arrow star is set to return to WWE to fight Cody Rhodes next fall, and it sounds like it is going to be an amazing match. Will Amell come out on top once again?

Rhodes Confirms Bout With Amell

According to Wrestling Inc, Rhodes announced that his next event, All In, will arrive in Chicago on the 1st of September. The WWE star tweeted the match news this past week and revealed that Amell will also make an appearance at the event.

Amell participated in a WWE match back in 2015, teaming up with Neville in a bout against Stardust and King Barrett. Amell came out victorious and if he faces the pair again, they will probably look for a little revenge this time around. Marty Scurll, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page are also expected to fight at the event.

Inside Amell’s Wrestling Debut

As fans will recall, Amell entered the world of wrestling after a series of Twitter wars with Stardust. According to Wrestling Inc, the actor then made a ringside appearance for an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

At one point in the fight, Stardust walked over to Amell, who was sitting in the stands and slapped him. Amell then jumped into the ring, speared Stardust and started punching him before security guards dragged him away. He later agreed to sign a bunch of waivers to fight Stardust alongside Neville.

Amell Teams Up With Rhodes

According to CBR, Amell also made a wrestling appearance this past November for Ring of Honor’s Survival of the Fittest Night 1, which was held in San Antonio, Texas. Amell took the stage alongside a number of different Bullet Club members, including Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega.

Amell and his group faced off with Flip Gordon, Scorpio Sky, and The Addiction. Amell’s team won the match, though the actor was dropped through a table at one point. Shortly after the bout, Amell told his followers on Twitter that “Everyone should do this at least once.”

The win made Amell 2 and 0 in the ring, which is quite the accomplishment for the actor.

Rhodes And Amell Start A Friendship

Rhodes and Amell are pretty good friends in real life. Although Amell fought Rhodes when he went by the name of Stardust, the two now fight on the same side. In fact, Amell became an honorary member of Rhodes team, the Bullet Club, last year and it looks like they will team up again in 2018. The friends also came out with themed wines for Amell’s label, Nocking Point Wines. Rhodes has even started on two episodes of Arrow. He portrayed the parts of Sampson and Derek.

It isn’t clear who Stephen Amell will face in the upcoming event. More than likely, he’ll team up with Rhodes for a larger match. Whether or not he comes out with a 3 and 0 record is yet to be seen.

New episodes of Arrow air Thursday night on The CW.