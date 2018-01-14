Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Taking Wedding Diet Tips From Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is less than five months away, and like every bride, Markle wants to look her best on her big day. Her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, reportedly used the Dukan diet before she walked down the aisle in 2011, will the American actress do the same?

The Dukan Diet

The Express is reporting that no one knows for sure if Markle is dieting, but if she does plan on doing the same thing as the Duchess of Cambridge, it will involve a number of phases.

According to Healthline, “There are four phases on the Dukan Diet: two weight loss phases and two maintenance phases. The diet starts by calculating your ‘true’ weight, based on your age, weight loss history, and other factors. How long you stay in each phase depends on how much weight you need to lose to reach your ‘true’ weight.”

The diet begins with an “attack” phase, where you eat just protein and oat bran. Then, there is the “cruise” phase that features lean protein, vegetables, and oat bran. Next up is the “consolidation” phase where you can eat some carbs and fats, and the fourth and final phase is “stabilization” with more oat bran.

Dukan is similar to the popular Keto diet, with both being low carb. It is said to cause fast weight loss, but you can remain satisfied because there is a large amount of fat in the required food. The diet causes the body to go into a state of ketosis, which is when the body burns fat for energy instead of carbohydrates.

Seven years after her wedding, Middleton still looks fantastic by following the raw food trend and enjoying a smoothie with berries and almond milk when she wants something sweet. Neither her or Markle have spoken about their diet plans, but it is obvious they are both doing something that works for them.

Middleton Has Always Eaten Healthy

Even as a child, Middleton got her day off to a healthy start, with her younger sister Pippa revealing to Hello! Magazine that they would usually eat lots of porridge and boiled eggs.

Pippa has also stuck to a healthy lifestyle as an adult, and as part of the Magic Breakfast Campaign – which promotes the importance of a healthy breakfast in Britain’s schools – she revealed that she now usually eats yogurt with fruit, toasted seeds, oats, and nuts, or sometimes opts for toasted rye bread with avocado or eggs.

One thing that doesn’t do it for the 34-year-old is pancakes and maple syrup, and she says that is something she will never eat. Pippa went on to say that she does enjoy food, but she is very conscious of eating extra healthy in the week leading up to a big event.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will wed May 19, 2018 at Windsor Castle